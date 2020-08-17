Stefanik requests stimulus payments
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently co-signed a letter sent to the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) requesting that they quickly identify and provide stimulus payments to those who have yet to receive them, according to a press release.
"My office has worked with our federal agencies to claim millions of dollars of stimulus payments for constituents, however we still hear from constituents who have not received their stimulus check yet,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“These payments have been very helpful to many families in the North Country as they address the financial strain caused by COVID-19, and it is essential that we ensure that everyone who is entitled to a stimulus check, as provided by the CARES Act, receives one as soon as possible."
Gillibrand calls for funding to help older adults
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently co-signed a letter to Senate leadership urging inclusion of $1.1 billion in funding for Older Americans Act (OAA) programs in the next COVID-19 relief package.
That would include $750 million for OAA Nutrition services, according to a press release.
In a statement, Gillibrand said that, prior to the pandemic, five million older adults lived with food insecurity and more than 17.4 million lived alone.
"Now, as the majority of older adults have been required to self-isolate for months in order to keep themselves safe and healthy, the need for essential nutrition resources and programs has grown exponentially,” she continued.
“It is our job as public servants to protect our most vulnerable and we must ensure that low-income older adults do not go hungry."
Stefanik introduces Protecting Rural Access to Care Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday, North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) announced that she and Congressman Antonio Delgado (D-Schenectady) had introduced the Protecting Rural Access to Care Act.
The legislation would ensure financially vulnerable rural hospitals are not at-risk of losing their Critical Access Hospital designation — which provides enhanced reimbursement rates — over an administrative policy change, according to a press release.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented all of our North Country hospitals with challenges, but the challenges our rural hospitals face are unique,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan legislation to ensure rural hospitals do not lose their Critical Access Hospital designation, which provides a financial lifeline for hospitals to maintain essential health care services for patients in rural communities."
Gillibrand cosponsors Maternal Health Pandemic Response Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and other senators recently introduced the Maternal Health Pandemic Response Act.
According to a press release, the legislation would "address maternal health disparities and ensure pregnant people — especially people of color and other at-risk populations — are supported in the federal government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic."
"COVID-19 has deepened existing racial inequalities in public health, and we must take decisive action to combat the maternal mortality and morbidity crises," Gillibrand said in a statement.
"The Maternal Health Pandemic Response Act will ensure the federal government develops and implements policies to help end the racial disparities in maternal health during the pandemic and beyond."
Cuomo signs anti-discrimination legislation
ALBANY — On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation that prohibits housing providers "from discriminating against a person who relies on an animal for assistance alleviating symptoms or the effects of a disability," according to a press release.
Housing providers must provide reasonable accommodations by permitting support animals to live in homes that would have otherwise prohibited pets.
"New Yorkers have zero tolerance for discrimination of any type and this measure will protect some of the most vulnerable among us who require a support animal to help function in their daily lives," Cuomo said in a statement.
"With this legislation, we take one more step towards a stronger, fairer and more compassionate New York for all."
Gillibrand calls for census deadline extension
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and dozens of other senators sent a letter to congressional leadership urging them to include the extension of deadlines to deliver 2020 Census data in the next COVID-19 relief package.
According to a press release, additional time is needed due the pandemic since field operations have been delayed, but the Trump administration recently announced its decision to end field data collection by Sept. 30, one month earlier than previously planned.
“With less than two months left for data to be collected, it is all but guaranteed that the hardest-to-reach households and under-counted populations — including minorities, undocumented immigrants, rural residents and low-income households — will not have their voices heard," Gillibrand said in a statement.
"It’s critical that every person is counted, so that these communities can receive the services and resources they need, especially as we seek to combat and recover from the pandemic."
Stefanik announces DOL grant for St. Regis Mohawk Tribe
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) announced that the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe will receive $156,909 in Indian and Native American Programs (INAP) funding.
About $134,000 will go toward adult employment and training and approximately $23,000 will support youth workforce investment activities, a press release said.
“This grant will return tax dollars back into the North Country in order to provide more training opportunities at the local level, and I look forward to witnessing the positive impact that it has," Stefanik said in a statement.
"I will continue to advocate for programs like these that help adults and youth further their workforce training and develop important skills.”
