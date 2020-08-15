Stefanik announces Dept. of Education funds for colleges
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Aug. 6, North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) announced more than $2 million in U.S. Department of Education Student Support Services Program grants for North Country colleges.
That included $612,373 for SUNY Plattsburgh and $281,019 for Paul Smith’s College.
“These TRIO awards will help our higher education institutions as they work to ensure low-income and first generation college students remain on track to graduate amidst the many challenges created by the pandemic," Stefanik said in a statement.
"Significantly more funding is needed, and I will continue to advocate for direct federal funding for our North Country colleges and students in order to help them recover from the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Gillibrand cosponsors Lori Jackson Domestic Violence Survivor Protection Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) has cosponsored the Lori Jackson Domestic Violence Survivor Protection Act, which would close loopholes in federal law that allow domestic abusers to legally obtain weapons, according to a press release.
"The bill is named in memory of Lori Jackson, an Oxford, Conn., mother of two who was tragically shot and killed by her estranged husband, who had legally obtained a handgun even though he was subject to a temporary restraining order," the release said.
Current law prevents domestic abusers from purchasing or possessing a firearm only after the court has issued a permanent restraining order.
This legislation, whose provisions are a component of the Violence Against Women Act Reauthorization Act, would extend those restrictions to those under temporary restraining orders and extend protections to survivors who have been abused by their dating partners.
“Domestic abusers should never be able to get a gun, period, full stop,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“However, under current law, domestic abusers are only prohibited from obtaining a firearms with a permanent restraining order, meaning those with temporary restraining orders can purchase or possess a firearm.
"The Lori Jackson Domestic Violence Survivor Protection Act would close this loophole and strengthen protections for survivors.”
Stefanik-supported legislation signed into law
WASHINGTON, D.C. — North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) announced Aug. 10 that President Donald Trump had signed the Veteran Treatment Court Coordination Act, of which she was an original cosponsor, into law this past weekend.
The legislation "gives veterans who commit non-violent crimes while transitioning to civilian life a chance at rehabilitation," according to a press release.
It establishes a program with the U.S. Department of Justice, in coordination with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, to provide grants, training and technical assistance to help with the development of veteran treatment courts.
“Our veterans deserve the best possible treatment when they return home from serving our country, and the resources made available to them under this law will work towards developing and expanding support programs for them,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“Due to the psychological impact and the stressors of their service, some veterans become entangled in the criminal justice system.
"This important legislation provides non-violent offenders a chance to take action and rehabilitate themselves through a special program that is more tailored to meet veterans’ unique needs."
Stefanik requests stimulus payments
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently co-signed a letter sent to the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) requesting that they quickly identify and provide stimulus payments to those who have yet to receive them, according to a press release.
"My office has worked with our federal agencies to claim millions of dollars of stimulus payments for constituents, however we still hear from constituents who have not received their stimulus check yet,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“These payments have been very helpful to many families in the North Country as they address the financial strain caused by COVID-19, and it is essential that we ensure that everyone who is entitled to a stimulus check, as provided by the CARES Act, receives one as soon as possible."
