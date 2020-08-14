Stefanik announces HUD CARES Act funding
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Aug. 5, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) announced more than $200,000 in Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) administrative support CARES Act funding for several North Country housing authorities.
That included $31,880 for the Plattsburgh Housing Authority and $17,973 for the Harrietstown Housing Authority.
“This funding will help our communities respond to constituent needs and will support the Housing Choice Voucher program that has proven successful in the past," Stefanik said in a statement.
"As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of our communities are facing significant need when it comes to public housing programs.
"I look forward to witnessing the positive impact this funding will have on our North Country communities and families, and I will continue to advocate for these important programs.”
Gillibrand supports Force to Fight COVID-19 Proposal
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Aug. 5, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) co-signed a letter to Senate and House leadership urging the inclusion of the Force to Fight COVID-19 joint proposal in the upcoming COVID-19 relief package.
According to a press release, the proposal combines seven health and social service workforce bills into one package "that would combat the unprecedented economic and public health crisis, support efforts to address its wide-ranging harms, address the racial and ethnic health disparities exacerbated by the pandemic, and strengthen America’s infrastructure to prepare for future health and social challenges."
Provisions include a community-based public health workforce, boosts to FEMA for supply chain logistics, public health workforce loan repayments, investments in health services training, grant programs for nursing, expansion of national service programs that provide an array of social services and creation of career pathways for young Americans.
“This comprehensive proposal will leverage American ingenuity, innovation and determination to execute a national strategy to address and recover from this unprecedented economic and public health crisis, and strengthen our health infrastructure for the future,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
Jones calls for guidance for businesses that remain closed
ALBANY — On Aug. 6, Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said in a statement that it was unacceptable that, even though the North Country entered Phase 4 of reopening more than a month ago, many small businesses remain close due to a lack of state guidance.
Those include gyms and fitness centers, bowling alleys, movie theaters and attractions.
"Our region relies on these small businesses and they will not survive much longer if they remain closed," Jones continued.
"The infection rate continues to be low and there is no reason why these businesses cannot reopen safely.
"Governor Cuomo, the Department of Health and all other agencies involved in this decision must act now before it is too late to save these businesses and in the long run, sustain our local and state economies.”
