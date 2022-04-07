Jones calls for lower unemployment insurance tax rate
ALBANY — State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) recently attended a press conference hosted by Upstate United, an advocacy group that represents small businesses in the North Country and throughout the state, to call for the unemployment insurance tax rate to be lowered to help small businesses recover.
“Small businesses are the backbone of the North Country economy and must have our support after persevering despite the challenges of the pandemic,” Jones said in a statement.
“At the drop of the hat, small businesses adjusted to the various state mandates and restrictions, and many of them waited patiently until they were allowed to reopen. Some of them even switched to produce PPE to help those in need.
"We must show the same support and care they show to our communities and not burden them with astronomically high unemployment insurance rates when many of the businesses were forced to close their doors."
Jones has cosponsored a bill that would set a lower percentage for unemployment insurance tax rates for small businesses until 2024 to give businesses more time recover.
Gillibrand: NBRC application period open
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) announced that the application period for the Northern Border Regional Commission’s (NBRC) 2022 State Economic and Infrastructure Development grant round is open until April 22.
The commission is a federal-state partnership for economic development in Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire and New York, according to a press release. Organizations in 28 New York counties, including Clinton, Essex and Franklin, are eligible to apply for the grants.
“The Northern Border Regional Commission has a unique and critical role in revitalizing New York’s rural communities,” Gillibrand said in a statement. “I urge municipalities, Indian tribes and nonprofit organizations in the counties covered by the NBRC to consider applying for this important funding.”
More information about the c
ommission is available at tinyurl.com/mr4bp8xn or by contacting New York State Program Manager Kyle Wilber by phone at 518-473-3355 or by email at kyle.wilber@dos.ny.gov.
The deadline to submit a letter of interest is 5 p.m. Friday, April 22.
Gillibrand introduces Postal Banking Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently reintroduced the Postal Banking Act.
According to a press release, the bill would re-establish postal banking by establishing a nonprofit bank offering low-cost checking and savings accounts, ATMs, mobile banking and low-interest loans.
A report released by Gillibrand titled “Postal Banking: Delivering For The American People” said at least 1.5 million New York households and more than 25 million households nationwide stand to benefit from postal banking, which could generate nearly $19 billion in annual revenue for the U.S. Postal Service.
“As our economy rebounds from the pandemic, it is essential that every American has access to financially safe and reliable banking services,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“However, more than 46 million Americans are not having their needs met by our current banking system and often fall prey to predatory lenders who take advantage of them with high fees and interest rates. The Postal Banking Act is a simple solution to a complex problem — it would offer basic financial services at post offices in both rural and urban communities, while simultaneously generating nearly $19 billion per year for the USPS. Put simply: postal banking delivers.”
