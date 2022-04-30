Jones visits Constable Town Hall
CONSTABLE — State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) recently visited the new Constable Town Hall, for which he secured $125,000 in 2018.
According to a press release, the previous town hall did not have adequate space for the trustees to meet privately with their constituents, or for the town court and judge’s chambers.
The new 2,944-square foot facility has enough space for offices for town trustees, the clerk and the justice, as well as a conference room, a courtroom and a records storage room.
“The Town of Constable had outgrown their former town hall and I’m proud to have helped secure funding to build their new facility so that they can better represent and serve town residents,” Jones said in a statement.
“Now there is not only space for town trustees to meet with their constituents but also for a community room. After years of experience in local and county government, I know firsthand how important it is to simply have space to meet with constituents and a building that the community can be proud of and appreciate.”
Stefanik introduces Servicemembers’ Credit Monitoring Enhancement Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently introduced the Servicemembers’ Credit Monitoring Enhancement Act.
According to a press release, currently only active duty military and National Guard and Reserve in active duty status are eligible for free credit monitoring services.
This legislation would make all servicemembers, including traditional National Guardsmen and Reservists, eligible for this credit monitoring service.
“Our servicemembers have all taken an oath to protect our nation, and it is critical we make sure they are protected,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“I am proud to introduce this bipartisan legislation to extend these credit monitoring services to all our men and women in uniform. As they answer the call to duty, they deserve to do so with the peace of mind that their finances will be securely monitored.”
