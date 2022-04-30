Weather Alert

...Low Relative Humidity Expected Across Northern New York This Afternoon... A dry air mass will continue to reside across northern New York today with minimum relative humidity values dropping into the 25 to 35 percent range by midday. With this being the third day in a row of very dry air, leaf litter and dead grass has dried out considerably and could cause fires to quickly grow out of control. Remember, a burn ban is in effect through May 14th for all of New York state which means no open burning is allowed.