Stefanik: Tupper Lake museum finalist for national award
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently announced that The Wild Center in Tupper Lake is a finalist for the Institute of Museum and Library Services’ National Medal.
“The Wild Center is an Adirondack gem, and I congratulate them for this recognition of their work to showcase the North Country’s natural treasures,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“The North Country’s pristine environment is a defining feature of many of our communities, and I am proud of The Wild Center’s efforts to honor the rich environmental history of our district and equip visitors with the knowledge they need to protect our environment for generations to come.”
The National Medal is the nation's highest honor given to museums and libraries that demonstrate excellence in service to their communities, a press release said.
National Medal winners will be announced the first week of June, and a national ceremony and celebration will be held in July.
Jones announces funding for Franklin highway garage
FRANKLIN — Last week, State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) toured the Town of Franklin's new garage and announced $500,000 in state funding he secured to help rebuild it after it was destroyed by fire in December 2019.
“The morning after the fire, I was there on the ground to see the damages firsthand and to offer any assistance I could provide,” Jones said in a statement.
“As a representative of a rural region, I understand from experience the importance of upkeeping our local infrastructure. The highway department manages critical equipment and ensures everyone can safely travel on our roads, especially in the colder months.
"That’s why I fought to secure $500,000 in funding for the reconstruction of the Town of Franklin’s garage and I’ll continue working to ensure these crucial departments have the funding they need to keep our communities safe.”
