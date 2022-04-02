Gillibrand cosponsors Job Protection Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently cosponsored the Job Protection Act.
According to a press release, the bill would expand protections of the 1993 Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) — which allows eligible employees to take 12 weeks of unpaid, job-protected leave in case of family or medical emergency — by reducing the current FMLA coverage threshold for small businesses from 50 employees to one employee, eliminate the requirement that an employee work 1,250 hours at a single workplace over the previous year and reducing the amount of time an employee must have worked at their workplace from 12 months to 90 days.
“Workers should never have to choose between caring for their families and earning a paycheck,” Gillibrand said in a statement. “Passing the Job Protection Act would ensure that the millions of Americans who work part-time, at multiple jobs or for small businesses can take time off to recover from illness, the birth of a child or a family emergency without putting their livelihoods at risk.
"Guaranteed family and medical leave is an investment in our families and our middle class and it is long overdue."
Stefanik cosponsors FABS Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently cosponsored the Facilitating American-Built Semiconductors (FABS) Act.
According to a press release, the bill would provide a 25% investment tax credit (ITC) to semiconductor companies for investments in manufacturing of the technology in the United States, and companies investing in the research and design of next generation semiconductors.
“Relying on foreign nations for technology critical to the function of our nation is a threat to U.S. economic and national security,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“This investment in domestic semiconductor manufacturing will create a long-term foundation to secure a domestic semiconductor supply chain, strengthen our economy and support jobs. Through the incentives in this legislation, the United States can take back control of our semiconductor supply chain.”
Schumer: $500,000 headed to Fort Ticonderoga
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) recently announced $500,000 in funding for the restoration and rehabilitation of Fort Ticonderoga, a Revolutionary War battle site.
“The history of Fort Ticonderoga is significant to not only Upstate New York, but to our nation," Schumer said in a statement. "This national treasure and economic anchor bring tens of thousands of visitors and millions of dollars in business every year to Main Streets throughout Essex County and the North Country.
“Back when I visited Fort Ticonderoga in the summer of 2017, I made a promise that I would fight to help repair the Fort’s crumbling walls to preserve this piece of American history, and now I am glad to say a promise made is a promise kept."
Stefanik votes for Russian, Belarus sanctions
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently voted in favor of the Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act, which passed the House.
According to a press release, the bill would cut off export revenue to Russia and Belarus that can indirectly fund Russian President President Vladimir Putin’s war of aggression in Ukraine; call on U.S. trade partners to take similar steps to sanction Russia; provide off-ramps to these sanctions only if Russia’s aggression ends, their behavior changes and Ukraine’s freedom is secure; and give congressional oversight to this disapproval process.
“I am proud to send a clear message to Vladimir Putin today that there are consequences for his bloodthirsty aggression," Stefanik said in a statement.
"Our partners in Ukraine deserve to know they have the support of the United States in their fight for their country and their freedom, and Russia should feel the full impact of the United States’ economic power. I have been calling on the Biden administration to issue strong sanctions, and, after months of delay, we are finally one step closer to imposing the full economic might of United States on Russia.”
Simpson supports employment inclusion
ALBANY — State Assemblyman Matt Simpson (R-Horicon) recently joined Assembly colleagues and Down syndrome advocates John and Mark Cronin at a press conference highlighting the Cronins' advocacy efforts for those with differing abilities.
According to a press release, John Cronin is the founder of ‘John’s Crazy Socks’ and a sitting member of the Board of the National Down Syndrome society. Cronin and his father, Mark, are at the center of a bipartisan resolution that speaks to the importance of promoting inclusion and employment for those with differing abilities in the workplace.
In a statement, Simpson noted the press conference coincided with World Down Syndrome Day.
"The work of both John and Mark Cronin is admirable, and we need to back them here in Albany," he continued. "Raising awareness and providing resources for those who have so disproportionately been affected by the pandemic must remain a legislative priority.
"I am proud to support today’s resolution, and I will continue to work for the betterment of our differing abilities community.”
Gillibrand cosponsors Rural Prosperity Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently cosponsored the Rural Prosperity Act.
According to a press release, more than 400 federal programs dedicated to helping rural communities are spread across 13 departments and over 50 offices and sub-agencies.
The bill would streamline those programs and cut bureaucratic red tape by establishing the permanent Office of Rural Prosperity in the White House, which would be tasked with coordinating federal efforts to support and connect New York’s rural communities to federal programs and resources in order to improve outcomes for rural families and economies.
“We have the unique opportunity with the Rural Prosperity Act to improve how the federal government invests in rural America and fix a system that is too narrow and inflexible to meet the specific needs of rural communities,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“This bipartisan bill would create an Office of Rural Prosperity to ensure these communities have the support needed to overcome complex challenges when seeking federal support. This model has already proven to be successful and will help New York’s rural communities thrive.”
Jones visits Plattsburgh City School District
PLATTSBURGH — Last month, State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) visited the Plattsburgh City School District in celebration of Agricultural Literacy Week and for the second stop of his District 115 School Appreciation Tour.
Jones first joined the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Clinton County to read "Farmer Will Allen and the Growing Table" by Jacqueline Briggs Martin to students at Momot Elementary followed by an interactive activity pertaining to the story, a press release said.
Following the reading, Superintendent of Schools Jay Lebrun and the Plattsburgh Teachers Association took Jones on a tour of the district, during which he thanked teachers, staff and administrators for their hard work over the past two years.
“The past two years have been challenging for school districts — teachers, staff and administrators have gone above and beyond to make sure students receive the best education possible considering the circumstances,” Jones said in a statement.
“My District 115 School Appreciation Tour is to celebrate what our local school districts have overcome to educate our students and I want to thank everyone who works at our schools for all that they’ve done to keep our kids safe during the pandemic. All of your hard work is truly appreciated by everyone in the North Country.”
Jones launched the appreciation tour in Saranac Lake. He plans to visit every school district in his district before the end of the school year.
Stefanik cosponsors School Resource Officers Save Lives Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently cosponsored the School Resource Officers Save Lives Act.
According to a press release, the bill would allow grants to school districts to train and equip SROs, security personnel and school nurses to combat the fentanyl crisis’ impact in schools.
Specifically, the legislation would reauthorize the State Opioid Response (SOR) Grants Program at $5 million for fiscal years 2022 and 2023, create a pilot program for Narcan administration within the SOR program and require at least 50% of grants to be awarded to school districts located in rural areas.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the largest percentage increase in drug overdose death rates from 2019 to 2020 occurred in the 15 to 24 age group.
“As the fentanyl crisis has increased drug overdoses even in children, our school resource officers should have every tool available to them to protect our students from these tragic consequences,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“I’m proud to work to make equipment and training available for our law enforcement officers who protect our students to create a safer environment for schools.”
