Stefanik announces Congressional Art Competition
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) announced the 2022 Congressional Art Competition is open to receive submissions from high school students in New York’s 21st Congressional District.
“Each year, I look forward to receiving dozens of incredible pieces of art showcasing the talent of students in my district for the Congressional Art Competition,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“This competition is an amazing opportunity for students to display their artistic prowess and creativity. I am proud to work to empower young people to showcase their personalities through their artistic expression, and I look forward to showcasing the winner’s artwork in the U.S. Capitol to show the creativity of New York’s 21st District.”
The winning selection will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol alongside artwork from students from across the nation.
Art submissions, along with a Congressional release form, must be submitted to one of Stefanik’s district office locations no later than Wednesday, April 27th, 2022. A list of rules and the submission form can be found at stefanik.house.gov/art-competition.
Stec, colleagues call for transparent use of opioid settlement funds
ALBANY — State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) recently joined several Senate Republican colleagues and advocates in calling for the state’s Opioid Settlement Advisory Board to be appointed and seated before the allocation of any opioid settlement funds.
Last year, the Legislature unanimously approved the creation of this board to ensure transparency and accountability in the disbursement of $265 million from the opioid settlement funds. Despite the fact that numerous vacancies on the board remain, Governor Hochul has proposed allocating this funding in her state budget proposal. Stec and his colleagues urged the Legislature to reject this move until the full board is appointed and can meet to provide the necessary input on this issue.
“The use of the state’s opioid settlement funds isn’t a partisan issue; we all want this money goes to support prevention, treatment and recovery services,” Stec said. “We passed and created the Opioid Settlement Advisory Board to ensure this happens and that the funds are distributed in a transparent, accountable manner.
“By failing to finish making appointments, yet choosing to spend $265 in settlement funds, Governor Hochul is doing exactly the opposite of what the Legislature approved,” he added. “In order to offer the best possible services and outcomes for those struggling with addiction, as well as do right by the families who lost loved ones to opioids, the full board must be appointed and the Legislature must reject the governor’s proposal.”
