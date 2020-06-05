PLATTSBURGH — School Board candidate Thomas L. Lacey acknowledged an affair with a prostitute in an interview with police detectives in 2017, six months before he reported being extorted by the same woman, according to police records.
Lacey, who is married, now maintains he was pressured into admitting those things. Lacey said in a statement Friday he was not involved in any sex for pay but he was extorted.
Lacey said he was going through a bout of depression at the time and made a bad decision to get involved with the woman in the first place, though their relationship was not sexual.
"I did make a mistake. People are not perfect," he said.
According to detectives’ reports obtained by the Press-Republican, Lacey, 61, was questioned by police twice that year. He was not charged with a crime.
Lacey is now seeking one of three seats on the Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education. He is running against incumbents Rod Sherman, Steve Krieg and Robert Hall.
Due to the coronavirus, voting this year is being conducted by paper ballots, which are due by 5 p.m., Tuesday.
Lacey, who is retired from the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, is founder of the Adirondack Coast Basketball Camp, which offers North Country youth a week of basketball free of charge.
He is also a local soccer and basketball official.
The Press-Republican learned of the 2017 investigation while reporting on the Board of Education race last week. The newspaper obtained heavily redacted copies of the detectives’ reports through a Freedom of Information request.
ACKNOWLEDGED AFFAIR
According to the police records, Lacey told detectives in February 2017 that he had a relationship with a woman he met on Backpage, an online classified site for buying and selling sex that was shut down by federal agencies in April 2018.
The detectives conducting the interview with Lacey were not identified as they are retired and no longer with the department, City Police Chief Levi Ritter said.
Ritter said the woman in question was a police informant for a brief period of time.
Lacey approached police asking about a prostitution investigation, of which he was a target, according to the reports.
In an interview on Feb. 22 of that year, he told detectives he’d first contacted the woman about four months earlier, when the two met for drinks, according to the reports.
Lacey at first said they were having an affair but he’d never paid her for sex, though he had loaned the woman $417 to cover a bad check, the report said. He eventually admitted “that his relationship … did start out with him paying her for sex,” the detectives wrote.
The two would meet at America's Best Value Inn and, sometimes, Super 8, the detectives wrote, and Lacey admitted to having sex with her about seven times.
"When we asked Lacey about other prostitutes … Lacey said there was a 'black girl' from out of the area that was in town temporarily and escorting," detectives wrote.
MAINTAINED CONTACT
Detectives told Lacey he had been the target of an investigation but it was impossible to pursue charges because someone had compromised the case, according to the report.
That person’s identity was withheld from the copy of the report released to the Press-Republican. Ritter said in an interview the case was compromised was due to “problems with the female party.”
According to the report, detectives then planned to submit the case for closure.
Six months later, on Aug. 22, 2017, Lacey told a detective he’d continued to have contact with the woman despite "strict warnings” that he not be in touch with her or any other prostitute, according to the report.
"However, Lacey did not do so," the detective wrote.
The report said Lacey indicated that he again had sexual relations with the woman over the prior four months.
"He indicated he had been giving her money after they had sex, but felt that the sex was not for money,” it stated.
ALLEGED EXTORTION
Lacey told detectives in that interview that he had been extorted.
Ritter clarified that Lacey claimed that both the woman and a man were extorting him.
The detectives’ report stated, “Lacey indicated that he is broke and had spent nearly $5,000.00 in his personal money to keep (REDACTED) from bringing to light the sexual relationship between them to Lacey's wife.”
Lacey told detectives the woman had said she was pregnant and would tell his wife if he did not give her $800 for an abortion, the report stated.
In an interview, Ritter, who was not chief at the time nor part of the investigation, said it was unclear whether Lacey had paid for the procedure.
According to the report, Lacey was unwilling to move forward with an investigation and charges against the woman. Instead, he asked police to intervene and ensure the woman no longer contacted him or his family.
Lacey told the Press-Republican this week that what he said to detectives was not true, and he had been pressured into admitting some things.
He said he never had sex with the woman, but she and her husband were extorting him.
"They saw me coming and they extorted me," he said. "But I never had sex or paid money for sex."
NOT ARRESTED
Lacey was not arrested, Ritter confirmed in an interview, due to “problems that occurred with the female party.”
"Ultimately this case was suspended indefinitely because nothing further could be pursued,” he said.
After being contacted for this story, Lacey issued a statement Friday evening.
"In response to my pursuit of a seat on the City of Plattsburgh School District Board of Education, it has come to my attention that some negative information may be coming out to the public about me,” he wrote. “While I do not know all the details of what is to be shared, much of what I have been told is false.”
Lacey claimed he "befriended a woman that I met at a local convenience store that I frequented,” despite what detectives reported he told them about meeting her online.
Lacey stated, "She asked to borrow money to support herself and her three children because her husband was out of work, which I provided. I later found out that she was involved in illegal activities of which I wanted no part of.”
Lacey said when he attempted to disassociate himself from the woman, she and her husband "threatened to publicize our relationship and extorted me for a large sum of money."
That is when he said he sought help from police to protect his family.
"My decision to enter into a friendship with this person was a mistake," he said.
"I am wholeheartedly committed to doing good in the Plattsburgh community, as I have tried to do all of my life. I hope that the public will continue to support me in my endeavors to make Plattsburgh the best place to live and learn. Most importantly, I hope that the community will continue to support my family that I love with all my heart."
— Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio contributed to this report
Email Cara Chapman: cchapman@pressrepublican.com
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.