Report on crossing guard incident set to be released Friday

JOE LOTEMPLIO/STAFF PHOTOElaina Barnaby, a parent of Stafford Middle School students in Plattsburgh, organized a demonstration Wednesday to show support for school crossing guard Maurice Daniels, who has been taken off the job after an incident with a seventh-grade student where Daniels is seen on video striking the student after a verbal exchange on May 4. Barnaby and several others stood across the street from the middle school for a few hours on Tuesday and Wednesday holding signs of support for Daniels. A police investigation of the incident is ongoing.