Remembering Dalton Criss

MORRISONVILLE – Beef jerky, Louisiana hot sauce and Georgia peach tea would be COVID-19 pandemic essentials for Dalton Criss if he was here.
To his Morrisonville family, it seems impossible that a year has passed today since the death of the 2019 Peru Central High School graduate, standout athlete and musician.
His parents, Dr. Dexter and Barbara Criss, older sister, Danielle Criss, and grandmother, Bobbie J. Criss are close-knit and bonded by their love for God, love for each other and love for music.
They are a unit, but there's a missing element: the fire known as Dalton.
They navigate these unprecedented times like their Broadwell Road neighbors, but the Crisses' lives shifted when Barbara and Dalton were extracted from a Route 3 crash in Saranac on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
Their lives shifted again when Dalton died the next day at The University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vt.
A MOTHER'S YEARNING
“Since, it's been a year almost, Thursday, since we said goodbye to our beloved Dalton,” Barbara said on Wednesday afternoon.
“We feel that a milestone or a year has passed, it doesn't seem like it. We miss him. We love him, and we think about him so, so much.”
It's the little things that remind her of him.
“It's been a year,” she said.
“He hasn't called me. Because he was supposed to be going to school. Like most boys, they don't call. How dare him not call his mother?”
Then, Barbara, an inspiring vocalist and frequent soloist, turns her musings skyward.
“And let him know that we are thinking about him, always,” she said.
“Mother to mother, you never let go. You learn how to cope with the pain of not seeing him or hearing him say, 'Hey Mom, what's for dinner tonight?' and I'm saying, 'What you cooking?'”
Like her, Dalton wasn't a fussy eater, and he liked experimenting with food.”
Dalton loved his mother's Southern cooking, and he loved cheesecake.
“Spicy things,” Danielle said.
“He was the only one in the family that liked spicy.”
“We had hot sauce because of Dalton,” Dexter said.
“Otherwise, we wouldn't have hot sauce.”
A GRANDMOTHER'S LOVE
Sunlight dappled the ones Dalton left behind as they social distanced in chairs in their shady front yard.
Their emotions wavered like the sunshine from smiles and laughter and tears.
There were the one-word confirmations and long silences where they communicated the uncommunicative and supported each other through linked fingers.
“I miss his smile,” Bobbie said.
“And, he was a prankster. He always played tricks on me.”
“Yeah,” Dexter said.
“I miss his music,” Bobbie said.
“Yeah,” Dexter said.
“Just the laughter,” Bobbie said.
“That ha-ha-ha laughter that he had. He would always say this, and I loved it. I loved it. He would giggle about my Southern accent. I loved it. I loved Dalton so much.”
For her too, the time has gone by, but sometimes it seemed like yesterday.
“So, the pain is still here,” Bobbie said.
“But with God's help, our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, he has sustained us. Because if anyone had told me this time last year that we would just still be here, that we would just be still standing; but God is all. He always protects us, and with faith, we're still here.”
IN HIS PRIME
Dalton was born on July 30, 2001 in Plattsburgh.
He died a week before he was about to join his sister, Danielle, a human development and family relation major, and his father, a professor of chemistry and artistic director of the Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir.
Dalton's plans were to study criminal justice with a double minor in music and history at SUNY Plattsburgh.
He was a drummer, string bassist and a master of covering up his parents' missed or wrong notes.
The two-time Section VII champion in the 285-pound wrestling class as well as a New York state qualifier, aspired to join the U.S. Border Patrol.
A FATHER'S REFLECTIONS
“Watching Danielle go through this since Dalton died, I think that's the greatest pain I have,” Dexter said.
“But Danielle and my mom have similar situations that both of them lost their only brother young. And both of them automobile accidents.”
Bobbie's “Baby Brother,” Robert Joe Turner, died at age 21 in Arkansas 51 summers ago. He was changing a flat tire when a drunk driver hit him.
Robert and his wife/gospel singer, Zelma, newlyweds, were expecting their son, Kendrick.
“He never knew his son,” Bobbie said.
That event is one of Dexter's earliest memories.
“If I remember right, my father answered the phone. Two o'clock in the morning. I don't know if Daddy told mother. I assume he did. All I remember is, and I have never forgotten this scream that my mom put out. I have never heard since anyone scream like that.”
His mother's anguish gave him an understanding of love...
“When it's severed,” Dexter said.
“Even when I told Danielle that Dalton wasn't going to make it, and we were still praying that Barbara was going to make it, we were dealing with a crazy time.”
Mother and son were in the same ICU, two rooms apart.
“I had to tell Danielle about 3 o'clock in the morning that the doctor said Dalton was not going to make it,” Dexter said.
“So, the accident happened on the 19th, but Dalton never regained consciousness. He never regained consciousness or anything. But the pain Danielle was feeling was just as significant even though we handled it. We did that Facebook video where over 50,000 people saw us tell the world that Dalton had passed.”
The family uploaded the video to clarify the misinformation at the time about the accident.
“We decided to put a video out, so people, one, would give us some space, so we could kind of collect what we were going to do ourselves,” Dexter said.
“We didn't know. There were so many unknowns there. So Danielle was just such a rock, but seeing my mom break down the way she did many, many years ago, it gave me some understanding, even though Danielle wasn't showing it to me, what she was going through herself. Danielle is not looking at just her brother, but her mom, too.”
A SISTER'S WITNESS
Danielle and Dalton were born two-and-a-half years apart.
She asked her mother for a baby brother.
When she was little, she would sneak into Dalton's room and reach up to hold his hand in the crib.
“I am Dalton's second oldest sister,” Danielle said.
“I'm sort of the middle child and also oldest child. I have an older sister (LaKita Washington Criss) about 12 years older than myself. She was already out of the house by the time Dalton and I were growing up.”
Danielle spoke eloquently about how having a sibling is hard but losing them is a heartache.
She remembers their car rides, side-by-side bedrooms, tussling and fighting over the remote control, who's getting shotgun, who's picking out what to eat after church or the menu for family dinners.
“Dalton, as my mom said, loved to eat,” Danielle said.
“If something was missing in the fridge, it was typically Dalton who had got to it. Now, that's Milo's job to kind of beg for it.”
Milo, a pug, is the new addition to the family.
“I'm a Southern cook, so there's always something good in the fridge,” Barbara said.
“Amen,” Bobbie said.
Danielle wears Dalton's class ring around her neck as well as a ring he made from a quarter.
“Dalton loved building things, and destroying them and rebuilding them,” she said.
“It was no wonder he loved wood shop in school. The second ring that I wear is a ring he welded in shop.”
At her brother's Celebration of Life at their alma mater, his teacher spoke about Dalton's fine jewelry making.
“They had to bring in a quarter and weld it into a ring,” she said.
“Dalton decided to bring in three quarters. The teacher was like 'Why did you need three, Dalton?' He was like, 'the first one is just test and trial, to see how this works. The second one, I think I should be able to get it. And the third one, that is the pretty final one.'”
It was one of those moments when Bobbie, Barbara, Dexter and Danielle can laugh at Dalton's unassailable logic.
“I think I got the first one,” Danielle said.
