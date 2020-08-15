Relative of firefighter who lost life in Beirut remembers him as good man

PLATTSBURGH — The City of Beirut, Lebanon, was rocked by a massive explosion following a fire at its major port on Aug. 4, and the tragic consequences were felt in the North Country.
Joe Noun, 27, cousin of Plattsburgh resident Raghida Slim, was among the firefighters who responded to the initial fire that caused the explosion, Slim said.
The blaze is believed to have been caused by the ignition of a stockpile of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, a chemical used in fertilizers and explosives, that had been stored at the port since being seized from a ship in 2013, according to reporting by the Associated Press.
Noun was unfortunately among the over 200 people who did not survive the blast and its aftermath.
He had been a firefighter for two years, according to Slim.
A GOOD MAN
While Slim moved away from Lebanon with her immediate family when she was 11 years old, 20 years ago now, she said, she had known Noun from her childhood and her many regular visits back to the country.
He was well-loved in his village of Mish Mish in the Byblos region of Lebanon, she said, where he was a regular volunteer and was active in the village government.
“He was a good guy; he always asked about everybody,” Slim said. “He’s the kind of guy that if your car breaks down and you need him, he was there.”
She said her thoughts were with Noun’s parents and immediate family following his funeral on Wednesday.
“It takes so much out of you to raise your children,” Slim, a mother herself, said. “Once they reach a point of adulthood and you can realize that they made it through safely, are good people and that you did a fairly good job and they can start their life now, to have it end is shocking and horrible.”
She said she will remember Noun’s pure heart, nice laugh and good sense of humor.
“When people die, they always all of a sudden become these great people that everybody loved, but it’s really true in this case,” Slim said. “He was just a good person; no bad intentions, and not a mean bone in his body.”
