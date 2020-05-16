Reinventing the wheel

PLATTSBURGH — The novel coronavirus brought novel challenges to public transportation, but Nova Bus says its has the solutions.
"Our teams have been diligently working on new products and sanitary solutions to support our customers," Vice President and General Manager Martin Larose says in a recent news release.
"Working in collaboration with health authorities, operators and industry associations, we recognized that it was essential to provide solutions that will allow our customers to operate as safely as possible in this new reality."
NO. CO. PLANT
Nova Bus, part of the Volvo Group, is a sustainable transportation solutions provider.
The manufacturer has clients across North America and its products range from electric buses to hybrid electric buses to high-capacity vehicles to integrated intelligent transport systems.
Nova Bus has had a manufacturing site in the North Country for a decade, which sits on the Banker Road in the Town of Plattsburgh.
PANDEMIC PROTOCOLS
Hundreds of workers assemble buses there and, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and in line with government and/or health official guidelines, safety protocols have been enacted.
"The site is working with a reduced staff," a Nova Bus spokesperson recently told The Press-Republican, "who is putting into place strong measures to help protect our employees as operations resume in the coming weeks."
That included personal protective equipment, like masks, and frequent sanitation measures for high-touchpoint areas, as well as encouraging social distancing.
BUS SOLUTIONS
The manufacturer wasn't just working to protect its employees, though, riders were a big consideration, as well.
At a time when the public could find it dangerous to ride a city bus system, the Nova Bus research and development team, stationed at its headquarters in Quebec, developed products to promote public transport cleanliness and onboard security.
The added features included:
• Safety alert decals
• Seat indications for social distancing
• LFS driver barriers
• Implementation of American Public Transportation Association cleaning procedures
• Twenty-four month parts warranty for parts installed within its service center network
According to its spokesperson, Nova Bus had these features now available and ready for installation across North America.
'PEACE OF MIND'
Nova Bus has also continued to operate its service and distribution centers and said contact free pick-up was offered.
"Enhancing safety and cleanliness onboard our transit vehicles is key to ensuring our customers have the peace of mind they need to maintain daily service for passengers," Vice President and General Manager Guy French says in the release.
