LAKE PLACID — The countdown has begun. With less than three weeks until the opening of the Feb. 3 to 6 Empire State Winter Games, there’s still time to register at empirestatewintergames.com to compete in your choice of more than 30 events.
All entrants receive an official Games’ jacket. You’ll also get the chance to win medals, march in the Feb. 3 Opening Ceremony being held on Mirror Lake, witness the Games’ torch arrival, and hang out at the Games’ Athlete Village in downtown Lake Placid.
Lake Placid was home to the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympics. This year’s ESWG Opening Ceremony will take place the same day as the opening of the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.
AMATEUR EVENT
You do not have to be a resident of New York State to participate in the 42nd Empire State Winter Games, sponsored by Community Bank N.A.
Most sports are open to all levels. They include ice hockey, skiing, speed skating, figure skating, winter biking, cross-country skiing, ski jumping, luge, bobsled, ski orienteering, snowshoe, snowboarding, adaptive sports and others.
The Empire State Winter Games, the largest multi-sport amateur athletic winter sporting event in North America, are expected to draw around 2,000 athletes competing in the Adirondacks’ North Country region of Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, Tupper Lake, Paul Smiths and the surrounding area.
COVID POLICY
It is requested and encouraged that all participants, their family members, officials, volunteers, and vendors be fully vaccinated on or before the dates of the event.
In the event a person is not vaccinated, you will be required to be masked at all times. Masks are required at all indoor venues, regardless of vaccination status.
