PLATTSBURGH — Tri-county area unemployment in the month of February, though up from last year, was well below the NYS average.
"Our area counties continue to significantly outperform the state on employment, and many employers, including many of our manufacturers are in active hiring mode," North Country Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Garry Douglas said.
"We are well positioned for continued progress on employment in the coming months, in spite of dealing with the impacts of the pandemic, including year-old restrictions at the border."
STATEWIDE
The New York State Department of Labor released the February 2021 data earlier this week, reporting a statewide unemployment average of 9.6 percent, not seasonally adjusted.
No county saw a decrease in unemployment compared to February 2020 and only four counties had a rate below 6 percent.
Bronx County had the highest rate at 17.7 percent, up nearly 13 percent from last year, and Tompkins County, at 5.3 percent, had the lowest rate statewide.
CLINTON CO.
Clinton County's February jobless rate was reported at 6.9 percent, up 1.7 percent from February 2021 and the lowest across the North Country region.
Like many statewide, the county's unemployment rate had surged with the COVID-19 pandemic, breaching 15 percent in April 2020.
The rate had died down, coming in under 5 percent at the end of last year.
As of February, data showed 32,900 Clinton County residents as employed, which was down more than 1,000 from the same time last year.
ESSEX, FRANKLIN
Unemployment in neighboring Essex and Franklin counties, up 1.3 percent and 1.2 percent respectively, were still below the state's average.
Essex County's jobless rate was at 7.3 percent and Franklin County's at 7 percent.
Both counties saw unemployment spikes of their own in spring 2020. Essex County had exceeded 17 percent and Franklin County logged a jobless rate of 14 percent.
LESS JOBS
A separate report from the NYS DOL reported an additional 11,500 private sector jobs across the state, but figures in the North Country region showed a decrease in these nonfarm jobs.
Comparing February 2020 to February 2021, available jobs in Clinton County had dipped by about 2,700, or 7.8 percent.
Essex and Franklin counties also suffered the hit, down about 1,000 nonfarm jobs each.
VIEW REPORTS
The New York State Department of Labor reports on area unemployment and statewide jobs data is available on its website, www.dol.ny.gov/labor-data.
