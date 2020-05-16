Reflecting Dalton: Scholarship to honor memory of late SUNY Plattsburgh student

PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh is well on its way to offering a new scholarship to incoming or already-enrolled North Country students.
The Dalton Rashad Criss Memorial Scholarship nearly has the funds needed to become endowed and perpetual.
The son of Peru residents Dexter and Barbara Criss, Dalton, 18, passed away Aug. 20, 2019, following an automobile accident.
Dalton's influence on the North Country left a memorable legacy this scholarship will continue.
"Even though Dalton has passed away, I still get goosebumps because of this," Dexter said. "Knowing this scholarship is going to exist gives me the same happy feeling I got watching my son play sports and play music."
ELIGIBILITY
In terms of qualifications for the scholarship, preference will be given to students who are/were:
• A member of their high school wrestling team, orchestra and/or football team.
• Pursuing a major or minor in music, history, criminal justice or science.
• Engaged in faith-based service in their community.
Dalton planned to study criminal justice with a double minor in music and history for the Fall 2019 semester at SUNY Plattsburgh.
He was a 2019 graduate of Peru High School, where he was a standout athlete in football and wrestling as well as a member of the school orchestra.
In addition, Dalton was a Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir member and an active member of the Faith Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church and Choir of Glens Falls.
"He could play the drums so well, and he made me sound so much better on the piano because he covered up all my mistakes," Dexter said with a chuckle.
"It makes me proud as a father to have a son that was doing everything the right way and involved in so much."
SCHOLARSHIP DEVELOPMENT
A $15,000 donation from an anonymous donor in Dalton's name created the groundwork for the scholarship.
From that point, the Criss family decided what the money should be put toward.
"We tossed a couple ideas around. We thought maybe it should be exclusively for Peru, but we thought Dalton's heart was so big and his reach was so large that Dalton really reached the North Country," Dexter said.
"What we decided was that the scholarship should encompass a greater area, and since Dalton was going to come to Plattsburgh State, we thought that's where it should be."
FUNDING
SUNY Plattsburgh Vice President for Institutional Advancement Anne Hansen said those involved with the scholarship hope funding is complete by June 30.
"The part that is very special about this is when we complete the fundraising, it will be an endowed scholarship program, which means it will exist forever," Hansen said. "That's how we are able to make an annual award every year in his name, which is a real legacy."
Funding will need to reach $25,000 to become endowed.
"From a personal perspective, I think this is a wonderful way to honor someone," Hansen said. "In the case of this scholarship, the criteria needed to meet this scholarship reflects who Dalton was as a person. The people picked will have his qualities."
Once the scholarship is endowed, it will offer funds in the range of $1,000 per year, hopefully, for the Spring 2021 semester, Hansen said.
GIVING
Every spring, SUNY Plattsburgh has an award ceremony the day before graduation, and recipients are awarded their various scholarships.
As the Dalton Rashad Criss Memorial Scholarship continues a legacy of a loved young man, his father will be passing along the scholarship to the first recipient.
"The scholarship committee will make the decisions based on resumes and essays for who gets it," Dexter said.
"When that happens, a faculty member is usually the one to meet that recipient and give them the scholarship, and for this scholarship, that person will be me.
"I can't wait for that moment."
To donate to the Dalton Rashad Criss Memorial Scholarship, visit https://tinyurl.com/yb7gljnv.
