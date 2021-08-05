PLATTSBURGH — Three people spoke on behalf of the North Country and Mohawk Valley regions during a virtual meeting hosted by the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission Thursday afternoon.
Commission Chair David Imamura explained that the group is asking the public to provide both information on their communities as they relate to redistricting and input on how present districts can be improved.
"This is the first time that everyday New Yorkers will be able to provide input on the lines," he said. "And I think I speak for all my fellow commissioners when I say we all intend to make the most of this.
"This process will only work because of your help."
OVERLAP, NOT SEGMENT
Westville resident Natalie Jarvis said she found concerning layouts in all three of the state and federal districts in which she resides: the 115th Assembly District, represented by D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake); the 45th State Senate District, represented by Dan Stec (R-Queensbury); and the 21st Congressional District, represented by Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville).
She noted impacted communities, such as Hogansburg in both the Assembly and State Senate districts, and Stillwater in NY-21, among others. Jarvis added that there could be more.
"I realize that some areas have two counties for one town, for instance Saranac Lake, but I was unaware that they were represented by two different Assembly members. My thought is, to not weaken our small communities."
Jarvis suggested that the commission make sure towns stay in one Assembly district, then have Senate districts overlay them as a whole instead of segmenting them.
"Follow the same concept with congressional districts overlapping Senate districts as a whole."
AVOID SLIVERS
Herkimer County Democratic Committee Chair Arlene Feldmeier similarly urged the commission to avoid what are sometimes referred to as "slivers."
"These are lightly-populated map pieces, some at edges of county or town lines," she explained.
"Consider that these slivers raise equal protection issues for the voters who live there. In sprawling upstate areas, elected officials seldom visit events in these slivers of their districts."
Feldmeier referenced what one "sliver mayor" said about an elected official, "I don't know that person, I never saw them, I’d have no idea how to find them."
"The unfortunate result is a confusing patchwork of districts and less information for sliver voters," she continued. "Certainly, the commission’s task is challenging, but I urge fairness for these voters and these counties."
POINTS OF VIEW
Oneida County Republican Committee member Steven Piacentino, who also chairs an advocacy group called RightWay USA, resides in the 119th Assembly District, represented by Marianne Buttenschon (D-Utica/Rome), and the 22nd Congressional District, represented by Claudia Tenney (R-New Hartford).
He said his concerns center around the relationship between NY-22, Syracuse and projected "western movement."
Demographically, Piacentino said, NY-22 and Syracuse's district represent vastly different populations. He posited that individual representation of those districts is both necessary and important to capture the different points of view of the constituencies.
For example, Piacentino continued, Syracuse is much more metropolitan than NY-22, which has Utica as the "main city" and is a mostly agrarian community.
"So I would say that my recommendation and my hope is that we can maintain independence between those two districts and that will properly represent the different constituent interests and maintain some autonomy and independence so that we can be properly represented, not only in Washington, but also at the New York State Assembly."
INITIAL LINES
The U.S. Census Bureau is set to release the state's redistricting data, which will be used to draw the initial set of lines, on Aug. 16, Imamura said.
Those lines will be released by Sept. 15; a month later, the commission will host another round of public input sessions.
"We will then take the public’s input and modify the lines as necessary, and submit the lines to the legislature in January," Imamura said.
He noted that, for those unable to sign up for their respective regions' sessions, the commission has another catch-all session slated for 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.
Regardless of whether they speak at a session, members of the public are encouraged to submit written materials, like maps and letters, to the commission, Imamura added.
For more information or to submit testimony, go to nyirc.gov.
