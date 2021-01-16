Redemptive love topic of MLK speech

PLATTSBURGH – In Jamaica, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. loomed as large as Marcus Garvey.
There, Nicole "Nicky" Hylton-Patterson learned about both the slain Civil Rights leader and the Pan-Africanist founder of the Universal Negro Improvement Association and African Communities League (UNIA-ACL).
“King was large,” Hylton-Patterson, director of the Adirondack Diversity Initiative, said.
“King was put in the same sort of profile as Marcus Garvey in terms of looking at the relationship between the Black experience and struggles and kind of articulations of Black revolutionary struggles.
“Even though they are very different eras, we think of King in the same way we think about Garvey. We see MLK as the same level as Garvey in Jamaica. That's how we were oriented.”
At Monday's upcoming virtual “Martin Luther King Celebration 2021, Hylton-Patterson will speak on the power of redemptive love and what it means.
“MLK was guided, always returning to the power of redemptive love and the power of redemptive love to save America from itself, but also to advance equity and justice for Black lives in America,” she said.
Mountain Lake PBS recorded her speech the day before the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Hylton-Patterson referenced King's 'I Have A Dream” speech where many focus on his hopes that his children “would not be judged by the color of their skin but the content of their character.”
“I believe the nonviolent part of it,” she said.
“That's how I live my life. I think it's more important than ever now to listen, to build spaces where we can have those dialogues, but then not turn away from the truth of this is who we are.”
Hylton-Patterson has heard 'This isn't who we are" in the aftermath of the disruption of Congress's certification of electoral college votes.
“No, this is who we have been,” she said.
“What we have not done is face that. You can't begin to address and create not solutions, but to create dialogue and understanding.
“This is where I believe that MLK's legacy, his ideas, his theory, even the power of redemptive love is more important than anything.”
Hylton-Patterson is not saying actions taken in Washington shouldn't be accountable, but she thinks redemptive love offers transparency and accountability.
“Because that's where we get to name what is going on,” she said.
“Naming white supremacy. Naming entitlement. Naming systemic racism and structural oppression. Naming those things and building backward. Starting with what it is, what's the narrative? What do we know? And redemptive love, what does that exactly mean?”
Hylton-Patterson cited the Bible about redemptive love as redemption from sin.
“In the same way that enslavement, slavery was bad,” she said.
“The reason why we're 'bad' was destructive for the enslaved. It was as bad for the enslaver. We named it. We named slavery. So, we could name enslavement. We could name the oppressive forces that perpetuated enslavement, and we could name the consequences of that. We are not doing that now.”
Americans are not being honest with and naming its flaws in her estimation.
“And naming in a way and helping people to get beyond the guilt, shame and denial that comes with naming.
If you are stuck in shame, guilt and denial, you're never going to be able to move past that and have an open dialogue about what it is, how we participate and who benefits while the many are oppressed,” she said.
“So that's the challenge. If you don't name it, you can't get to the point where you then contain it. And that's where I think we are now.”
