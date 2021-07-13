WATERTOWN — In the face of a severe blood shortage, the American Red Cross is incentivizing donors with gift cards and drawings.
Anyone who gives between July 7 to July 31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card via email and be entered automatically for a chance to win gas for a year, a $5,000 value, according to a press release. More information is available at rcblood.org/fuel.
Those who come to donate throughout the entire month of July will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott's Berry Farm. To learn more, visit rcblood.org/CedarFair.
Currently, the Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries, according to a press release.
Donors of all blood types, especially type O and those giving platelets, are urged to make appointments now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
There are blood donation opportunities in the tri-county area this month. Donors are asked to schedule appointments ahead of time.
• Noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 14 at Mo's Pub & Grill, 3357 U.S. Route 11 in Malone.
• Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 15 at the Days Inn by Wyndham, 406 State Route 3 in Plattsburgh.
• Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 29 at the Crowne Plaza, 101 Olympic Drive in Lake Placid.
In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate, though knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.