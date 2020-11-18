PLATTSBURGH — Area manufacturers have long cited trouble enlisting an A1 workforce and Coryer Staffing says it could be in the next generation.
"I really believe the answer is in these high school graduates," Chief Operating Officer and Founder David Coryer said.
David first set foot in the staffing industry in the late 1990s and said the dilemma was a tale as old as time, saying he had heard, "these conversations for eons."
It was those that inspired he and wife Elizabeth Goerlitz-Coryer, Coryer Staffing CEO and co-founder, to launch the RAMP by Coryer Staffing program in 2018.
"It really has the capacity to improve just the overall pipeline of the workforce in our community," she said.
THE STAFF OF IT
The couple opened Coryer Staffing in 2016.
The staffing agency now sits on Margaret Street in the City of Plattsburgh and has about 25 staffers of its own, including Payroll and Benefits Manager Andee Buksa, Lead Recruiter Jared Murphy and Direct Hire Recruiter Hillary Engstrom.
"Everything we do here is really, in great part, due to our team," Elizabeth said.
The company set out to match the employees with the employers.
"We help the people that we meet with to find meaningful employment at these many companies," she explained, "that fit with their background, skills, experience and interests."
FERTILE AREA
David said Coryer Staffing looked to offer an empathetic approach to those out on the job hunt.
"We wanted to meet candidates where they (were)," he said. "We wanted people to understand that they weren't just numbers in our data base.
"We work really hard to customize our services so that we're listening to that individual (and) we're placing that individual within an opportunity in a company that is most appropriate for them."
The same went on the flip side, he said, adding that Coryer Staffing worked with companies to find the right fit for their needs, too.
"The only way that we're going to be able to grow and be more successful is if we help the community grow and be successful," the founder said.
"If we're helping these companies hire the people they need to be successful, then, not only are other companies going to see that this is a very fertile ground to start their company, but they're going to choose the North Country over another area to grow."
RAMPING UP
The pair described their RAMP program as "post graduate work experience training," where fresh grads take a "ramp year" and get paid to work with partnering manufacturers, learning about the industry and available opportunities around the North Country.
"Many of the client companies in our region have a difficult time attracting entry-level employees to their ranks, mainly because, if you’re talking about the high school graduate cohort, a lot of these individuals — they don’t know what they don’t know," David said.
"They don’t know what they like. They don’t know what they don’t like."
And, he added, the young adults might not be initially drawn to a "material handler" or "assembler" position title.
"People don’t necessarily know what that means."
FIGHTING STIGMA
While some might assume they wouldn't qualify for such positions, others might have a skewed idea of what North Country manufacturing looked like, they thought.
"One of the things that we're doing with these high school seniors is educating them," Elizabeth said, noting that some students still used the term, "Factory," even though local plants were much brighter, cleaner and more organized than that term could suggest.
"We want to help them have a better, clearer, more realistic understanding of what these jobs are, what these companies do and what it might look like for them."
And, David added, "Gone are the days of the dark and dingy factory."
HEADED FOR GROWTH
Pre-COVID-19, Coryer Staffing had nearly 250 high school seniors interested in RAMP from the area's 2020 graduates.
Though the virus had taken a toll on those numbers, David said the group, now led by RAMP Coordinator Rachel Danis, was reaching out to those students once again.
"Statistics say 30 percent of seniors graduate without a plan," David said. "If there are 1,500, plus or minus, graduating seniors in our area, there's a good 300 to 400 people every year who graduate without a plan and who could benefit from a program like RAMP."
The RAMP program already has a presence in St. Lawrence County and officials said it was headed for further expansions.
'EVERYBODY COULD BENEFIT'
In an area like the North Country, where manufacturing was so prominent, David said about 90 percent of Coryer Staffing's work connected back that sector, but the agency matched employees in other fields, too, including maintenance, housekeeping and retail.
"Everybody out there could benefit from working with us," Elizabeth said. "Whether it's a company looking for workers or a person who is looking to improve their career, make a change of career or start their career."
