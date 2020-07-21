Racist graffiti found in Cadyville Recreation Park

PLATTSBURGH — A piece of racist graffiti was found on playground equipment at the Cadyville Recreation Park over the weekend, according to Town Supervisor Michael Cashman.
The graffiti, the "n-word" written in white marker, was found by two children and was reported to the town’s Parks and Recreation Department by a resident, Cashman said.
It was written on a “metal backsplash” behind the slide of the park’s playground, over other graffiti that was already there.
“In light of what is going on around our country, and our region, this is a further reminder that this occurs (here),” Cashman said. “I am disgusted that someone was so brazen to leave it behind for children to find, much less anyone to come upon it.”
SET A BETTER EXAMPLE
The town’s building and grounds department set to cleaning off the graffiti Monday, Cashman said.
It is not known who is responsible for the slur, but Cashman said that the town would look into information given to them regarding the perpetrator.
“We’re calling on the public, as always, that if they see something, say something, so that it can be addressed,” Cashman said. “Not only to make sure that that language is not tolerated, but if someone sees an individual that may be connected, we will look into it to the best of our ability.”
PROTESTS
The nation has seen large-scale protesting the past six weeks as people across the country have voiced their concern over racism and police actions.
The protests were triggered by the death of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis after a police officer held his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.
A large peaceful protest was held in the City of Plattsburgh June 6.
While Cashman said he doesn’t think acts like the Cadyville graffiti are an example of the whole North Country, he acknowledged that it’s a problem the region is still dealing with, and that he hopes that Plattsburgh residents can help be a better example going forward.
“We know that it does not reflect the whole of our community,” Cashman said. “These types of words are not values of this community, and we will not stand for them to remain.”
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) also put out a statement condemning the act, saying that it is another example of why the North Country "must come together and put a stop to these hateful acts."
“Once again bigotry has reared its ugly head, here in the North Country, and this time in a place that is supposed to protect the innocence of our children," Jones said. "This is not who we are, and I remain committed to working with local leaders to address racial disparity and intolerance in our communities and create a society that is welcoming and all-inclusive.”
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik in a joint statement with Jones, Cashman and Clinton County Area 3 Legislator Mark Henry has issued the following statement regarding recent displays of racism in the North Country:
“The recent abhorrent displays of racism and hatred that have occurred in our communities have no place in the North Country or anywhere else," the statement reads.
"We fully support a thorough investigation of all of these incidents and the apprehension of the perpetrators, who deserve to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. These hateful actions do not represent our North Country communities and must be condemned. Together we must take on these hateful words and work towards preventing their occurrence in our communities for good. This is a time to come together and speak out against this type of behavior and rhetoric in order to ensure that every member of our communities feels safe here. As elected officials, we are committed to rooting out racist actions and rhetoric in our communities.”
In a statement, North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said that the chamber "fully embraces and concurs" with Stefanik.
"There can be zero tolerance for such racist actions in the North Country and universally condemning them is both right and important. We must all respond to and confront racism and other acts of bigotry whenever they occur," Douglas said.
Email Ben Watson:
Twitter: @BenWatsonPR
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.