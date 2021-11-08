Quilt raffle supports BOP, veterans

PLATTSBURGH — 1814 Commemoration Inc. will split the proceeds of its ongoing quilt raffle, set to expire on Veteran's Day, with the Disabled American Veterans.
Tickets will be sold outside of BookBurgh Books in Champlain Centre mall through Thursday, Nov. 11 and at a Disable Veterans Memorial Ceremony scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Plattsburgh Barracks Veterans Park, located on the Oval at the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base.
50/50 SPLIT
1814 Commemoration Inc., the group that puts on the Battle of Plattsburgh event each year, will use 50% of proceeds to help put on that flagship event.
The other half will go to the Disabled American Veterans to help raise money for a new van used to transport veterans to medical appointments locally and to the VA Hospital in Albany.
'THREE TOURS' QUILT
Jean S. Welch, a local fabric artist from Chazy, donated her homemade quilt for the raffle.
The red, white, blue and gold quilt uses the "Three Tours" quilt pattern created by Tony Jacobson to honor his nephew who served three tours of duty in the Middle East, as a member of the Iowa National Guard.
It is 70 inches by 78 inches. It's fabric is 100% cotton and its batting is 50% cotton and 50% polyester.
RAFFLE TICKETS
Tickets are $5 each.
Tom Donahue, president of 1814 Commemoration Inc., and Greg Lee, representing the Disabled American Veterans, will draw the winning ticket on Veterans Day at 4:00 pm in front of Bookburgh Books.
Contact Linda Ward at 518-570-7775 with questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.