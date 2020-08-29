Quick response saves ARC home from fire

MORRISONVILLE — Fire damaged an Advocacy and Resource Center residence Thursday afternoon, but everyone was able to get out safely and firefighters took care of business quickly.
Shortly before 4 p.m., firefighters arrived at the 1300 block of Military Turnpike to find a fire in the attic of the ARC residence.
A quick response contained the fire to a small section of the attic area of the commercial structure after about 10 minutes into the call, according to the Morrisonville Fire Department Facebook page.
Morrisonville firefighters were joined by those from District #3 Fire Department, Cadyville Fire Department, Morrisonville EMS and Clinton County Car 5.
"The quick and coordinated response between all agencies made for a quick knock down of the fire," the FB page post said.
"Thank you to all of our members and to our mutual aid departments for your help today!"
South Plattsburgh Fire Department provided standby coverage at the Morrisonville station and Clinton County Sheriff's Department provided traffic control on the turnpike.
The cause of the fire was narrowed down to an exhaust fan mounted in the attic, the post said.
Fire crews had returned to their stations by 5:15 p.m.
ARC officials were thankful to the firefighters for their efforts.
"The ARC is so thankful for its direct support professionals (essential workers) for their immediate response to the fire. Their calmness, quick thinking and training saved lives and the home," a news release said.
The ARC is also extremely appreciative of the Morrisonville Fire Department for their help and assistance."
ARC Executive Director Robin Pierce was pleased that no one was hurt and everyone acted positively.
“Our staff and the people we support are true Rock Stars," Pierce said.
"Quick action from our essential workers made all of the difference. The people we support were brave during this frightening time. They enjoyed chatting with the fire department and even waved at the parade of trucks as they left. I am very grateful every day, but especially today. Our systems, training and focus on safety paid off.”
The Advocacy and Resource Center is the Clinton County Chapter of The Arc New York and provides vital programs and services to intellectually and developmentally disabled individuals and their families in the North Country area.
The agency currently serves more than 600 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and has a staff of more than 500 people, making it one of the largest employers in the area.
