CHAMPLAIN — A passing-by firefighter helped in a quick response to a mobile home fire here Monday night, Champlain First Assistant Chief Chris Trombley said.
Departments from Champlain and Mooers were sent to the fire at 614 Perry Mills Rd., while Rouses Point’s department stood by at Champlain, according to Trombley.
“A majority of the fire was out,” Trombley said of when he first arrived at the address. ”We did some overhaul work, and there was quite a bit of smoke in the attached garage.”
He could not remember the firefighter’s name, but Trombley attributed much of the quick knockdown to a Mooers firefighter that noticed the blaze.
“There was a Mooers firefighter passing by who noticed some heavy smoke and flames coming out of the back of the building,” Trombley said. “He alerted the homeowner, and they started working on putting the fire out.”
Because of this, the mobile home and attached garage only suffered minor damage, Trombley said, and that the structure was still livable.
As for the cause, the homeowner was doing some work around a door area of the home with a grinding tool, according to Trombley, and they believe that some of the sparks may have gotten into the attic area.
The property belongs to Sheri Nori and Noel Gamache, according to the Clinton County Real Property Office.
The Champlain department was back in service at approximately 9:30 p.m., Trombley said.
