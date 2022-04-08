PLATTSBURGH — Upstone Materials LLC’s application to expand its mining operation by about 23 acres at their Quarry Road location was approved last month — officially putting an end to a process that began over two years ago.
Of the 23 acres proposed in the project, 15.4 were zoned industrial, but 7.2 were zoned residential and required a special-use permit to expand their operation there.
“The industrial came with some concern, but what was very concerning was as it related to the R2 or residential portion,” Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said.
There had been several contentious meetings and public hearings about Upstone’s expansion project leading up to the final decision.
Some previously reported concerns from residents included worries over worsened air quality and further depreciation of their homes if the mining operation’s blasting expanded closer.
Cashman said more than 80 residents came out during the public session in 2020 to express their disapproval.
“A lot of people did not like the idea of the quarry expanding, even in the industrial portion, but it was more understood. The residential, they felt, was inappropriate and the Town agreed. There were other opportunities. There was really no need for them to do that,” he said.
“We got the determination and now we await how they (Upstone) are going to proceed. I would call upon them to be responsible and sensitive corporate citizens, given the angst that this project has produced through these proceedings from the very beginning.”
In 2020, the Town of Plattsburgh Planning Board had originally approved the 15.4 industrial district acres but denied the remaining 7.2 residential district acres.
Town Senior Planner Trevor Cole said after the Town denied the residential district expansion on Dec.15, 2020, Upstone decided to fight that decision.
“On Oct.17, 2021, Upstone commenced the Article 78 Proceedings, requesting that that decision be vacated,” Cole said.
“And that's what brought us to, just recently on March 11, when Judge Hogan issued the decision be vacated — ordering the Town to grant the special-use permit for the 7.2 acre mining expansion.”
Cole said the approved residential acreage is more southern and closer to Mountain View Circle and Tom Miller Road.
With the decision being made in their favor, Upstone is continuing to focus on serving Clinton County.
“The recent expansion plan at the Plattsburgh Quarry site completes the maximum extent of the area to be mined on the existing property,” Upstone Materials’ Regional Manager Doug Henry said in an email Friday.
“Upstone looks to continue providing vital construction materials to the greater Clinton County area as it has done for more than 60 years from the Plattsburgh Quarry. We would like to recognize the Town officials and Planning Board members for their diligent and respectful processes.”
The Town still needs to hear from Upstone about their next steps moving forward, Cashman said.
“We need to further engage with Upstone on some things, but it is limited. I don't want to under or overplay our position at this time,” he said.
“I would also acknowledge that the DEC (Department of Environmental Conservation) is the one who supervises the mining permits and the review process. So when they are mining, it's the DEC that oversees that. And we encourage community members that if they are seeing or feeling the impacts of that, to reach out to the DEC directly, as we have encouraged in the past.”
