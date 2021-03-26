PLATTSBURGH — Talk of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, has been breaking the internet since one sold for more than $60 million earlier this month.
Dr. Razvan "Raz" Pascalau, SUNY Plattsburgh assistant professor of economics and finance, answers some questions about the latest digital fad and where they are headed.
MD: What is an NFT?
RP: Think about NFTs as art, art that you store digitally. There is a software. . . that you can create some form of a digital version of something or actually create your own piece of art digitally. Like the CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, digitized as an NFT his first tweet. So, someone has the ownership of his first tweet.
MD: How do NFTs work?
RP: NFTs are used on the Ethereum blockchain — the second largest (cryptocurrency) coin by market capitalization. Ethereum uses smart contract, which enables this market for non-fungible tokens to exist. You use the blockchain to store some evidence that the art exists, who owns it. Then, if you want to sell it, you can use the blockchain again to transfer ownership.
MD: What can you buy with NFTs?
RP: It's not really a currency. I couldn't use an NFT to buy food. It's like you're going back to the Stone Age and you use various objects to exchange goods.
MD: So, NFTs are for trading?
RP: Exactly. That's the point. It's in their name: non-fungible tokens. The whole point of them is that it is something scarce. It's like the Mona Lisa. There is only one Mona Lisa. You can make copies of it, but there is only one original copy.
MD: How do NFTs compare to cryptocurrency?
RP: There is a similarity. Imagine you have some sort of football signed by Peyton Manning. That becomes unique. Then it is stored on the Ethereum blockchain. If you want to trade it, you're going to sell this NFT for cryptocurrency. The most expensive NFT that sold for $60 million was sold as Ethereum. I think the artist who sold it immediately took the money and exchanged it from Ethereum to dollars. That's the connection; you use cryptocurrency Ethereum to trade NFTs.
MD: How did you first become acquainted with NFTs and do you own any yourself?
RP: I do not own any of them. I spend a lot of time reading about cryptocurrency. Basically, Reddit was my source of information on the topic. I don't think I'm yet there to start the trading of NFTs.
MD: How long have NFTs been around?
RP: I think these have been around for a couple of years. It's not something that is extremely new. This became notorious when someone paid $60-something million for one. I think it has been happening for a couple of years now, but it's just more money being exchanged now.
MD: Why are they growing in popularity today?
RP: I think it's simply because of the dollar amount that they are generating. The new hot term right now is "decentralized finance," which for short goes by DeFi. I think NFTs are part of decentralized finances. You can lend money, you can borrow money using crypto without using a middle man. You had the so-called game CryptoKitties a few years ago, which you paid for with crypto. I think this is just the latest development.
MD: Do you imagine NFT popularity will continue to grow over the next few years?
RP: Absolutely. I think that this is just the beginning. It's still developing. Say, right now, I want to exchange one cryptocurrency for another — there is a fixed fee sometimes, which (can be) prohibitively expensive. . . I think this year Ethereum is going to move from proof of work to proof of stake, which is going to make everything a lot cheaper. Cost of transactions of doing business is going to go down significantly. As these developments come, I think you're going to see a lot more of this digital art and this whole DeFi world taking off. I think you're going to look back five years from now and be upset at yourself for not investing or paying attention earlier.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.