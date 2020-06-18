SARANAC - The Pup Hill Road Bridge has been closed for safety reasons.
According to the Clinton County Highway Department, the bridge has been closed to all traffic effective immediately.
The bridge will remain closed until the safety concerns are addressed.
Motorists should plan ahead for alternate travel routes during this closure period.
Every effort will be made to expedite the work and re-open the bridge at the earliest possible time, a news release said.
