PLATTSBURGH — A proposed City of Plattsburgh local law seeks Clinton County Planning Board approval after a council majority, in the face of public opposition, cleared it for the next stage in the process.
Councilors voted after a public hearing last Thursday, which attracted just under 10 speakers who were all against the law in its current form.
SUNY Plattsburgh professor and Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition member Sylvie Beaudreau, who spoke on behalf of the coalition, said, if an affirmative vote took place that evening, an Article 78 challenge would be considered.
"We will also be contacting the New York State Attorney General's Public Integrity Office."
CITY EXEMPTION
The law in question, Local Law P-4 of 2020, looked to exempt Lake City applications from some Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Board review processes
Per the law, that could include site plan reviews, subdivision approvals, planned unit development reviews, special use permit applications, use variance or area variance applications and others.
The exemption would not apply to State Environmental Review Act (SEQRA) or other state or federal requirements, only those of the City of Plattsburgh.
Future private development projects would be subject to the city's review processes and the City Common Council could still seek a non-binding advisory review from either board on any city action, the law states.
ZONING CHAIR UPSET
Ron Nolland, chair of the city's Zoning Board of Appeals, broke the ice at the public hearing, giving his unfavorable take on the law first and calling it, "more than alarming."
"It goes against the most basic concepts of the zoning and planning process, which I have held sacred for over 21 years as a member of the ZBA, most of which have been as the chair," he said, noting that his own years on the ZBA were equal to the combined years of the current city councilors and mayor.
"Twenty-years and five months," he said. "Count them up."
Nolland felt the law would allow the city to bypass all protections put in place by the city's independent boards and would grant "broad, sweeping powers" to the council and other city departments.
"It creates a system where granting of political favors can become more important than the quality of life city officials are supposed to foster."
AFTER APPROVAL
City Planning Board alternate Curt Gervich, a SUNY Plattsburgh professor and environmental planner, thought it could prove useful, but felt it offered the city "blanket immunity" in its current form.
He hoped for alterations to block certain projects or geographic zones and for more details, like whether or not it applied to public-private partnerships and/or at what stage it would go into effect.
"Is a back-of-a-napkin sketch plan good enough? Or a site plan?"
Nolland talked on the law's future use, noting possible development down by the city's marina. The ZBA chair thought city officials would be able to "do as they wish" and allow for "restriction-free development."
"Meanwhile, the developers who have built this city under the current zoning laws, and new developers wishing to build, will be at a distinct disadvantage, having to follow all of those pesky rules the city doesn't have to," the ZBA chair said.
"A prime example of the haves and have nots if ever there was one."
Gervich noted future councils, saying the city didn't know who would be sitting at the table in 2030 or 2040, and didn't know what projects they'd be faced with.
"Blanket immunity may preclude that oversight and pave the way for a future council to abuse a policy that is with all good intentions established today," he said.
PRIME EXAMPLE
Some speakers discussed the city's Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) project at the Durkee Street Parking lot, which has had applications before the city's zoning and planning boards for more than six months.
Since introduced, some community members have suspected the proposed law would give the city a pass when it came to that controversial project. Though it included a clause disallowing any past or current applications, it was the opinion of some, like Nolland, that the law left opportunity for current applications to be withdrawn and resubmitted once in effect.
"Perhaps an amendment to the law stating that no DRI or Durkee Street projects, present or future, could be exempted under this law would allay fears for this issue," he said.
"It would not help for other future projects however, and that is at least as critical an issue as the Prime project."
'VOTE THEM OUT'
Believing councilors had already made up their minds, downtown property owner John Seiden walked away from the podium to face a camera fixated on the Council Chamber's wall, which was used to livestream city meetings.
"I'm going to talk to the citizens of Plattsburgh," he said. "Hi Friends. Hi Neighbors."
Seiden said the city's independent boards were made up of everyday residents, but were educated in their fields. He pointed out some councilors, saying, "Do you want this guy right here or that guy to come up with a plan for you?
"Plattsburgh: Wake up. It's time to vote," he continued. "Vote them out and take back our community. Vote them out."
As Seiden entered the lobby area of City Hall, a, "vote them out," chant ensued.
WHY?
Liou Xie, a Clinton County Planning Board member, asked the council why this law was being considered.
City Legal Counsel Dean Schneller later answered that question, saying such legislation had been on his to-do list for some time.
"I just haven't gotten around to it," he said. "It has been recommended and sought after, it just hadn't been put together."
TIEBREAKER VOTE
When it came time to vote, Councilors Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2) and Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) voted in favor, while councilors Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3), Steve Brodi (D-Ward 4) and Patrick McFarlin (D-Ward 5) voted against.
Councilor Ira Barbell (D-Ward 1), who attended the meeting remotely and had some microphone issues, was phoned in. After confirming he had heard everything, Barbell voted in favor, making it a 3-3 split.
Mayor Colin Read broke the tie and voted to send the proposed law forward.
BEFORE COUNTY
The law referral/application was hand-delivered to the Clinton County Planning Board on Friday, Oct. 16, the city's legal counsel said.
City officials expected it would appear before the county board at its next meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 3.
