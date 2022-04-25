PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh’s “GreenUp! Community Cleanup” event Saturday inspired many in the local community to get outside and make a difference in their neighborhood.
The event, organized by both the City and the Town of Plattsburgh in honor of Earth Day, encouraged residents to clean up their local park, beach, sidewalk or other locales.
Those who participated in the clean-up event were able to get a free ice cream or sweet treat at Plattsburgh City Hall afterward.
PICKING UP PENFIELD
Plattsburgh’s largest park — Penfield Park on Boynton Avenue — was a popular clean-up location, and many people were out early Saturday tidying up the playground, raking leaves and picking up garbage around the park.
Debbie Burns, creator of the Facebook page “Friends of Penfield Park,” helped organize the clean-up event at Penfield Park and even brought along her three children, Clayton, Kate and Eddie to help.
“I live just a couple streets over, so we’re here all the time. When I'm here I just see so many ways it could be better, but it takes a village and it takes a community. I couldn’t just talk about it, I had to take action,” Burns said.
“I think it's really important to show (children) that one person can make a difference, and many hands make light work.”
LOOKING TO HELP
She said her group, consisting of her children, friends and neighbors, were planning to clean the park’s racquetball courts, basketball court and picnic table area.
Another group, from the First Assembly of God Church in Plattsburgh, was taking care of the park’s playground area.
The Church had about 10 members from their youth group helping out.
“We reached out to the city because we were looking for some ways to do some outreach with our youth group… So they assigned us here,” Samantha Osborn, pastor at First Assembly of God Church, said.
“We’re trying to pick up a lot of the sticks, of course we had a really windy week so lots of branches are down. (We’re) making sure all the trash is picked up and all the wood chips are back in the play areas, sweeping — just giving it a nice overall cleaning. It lined up great, because Earth Day was yesterday, so what a great way to serve the community, get outside and get fresh air too.
“This is part of the City — we come to parks, so it's important that we have a hand in picking it up and making sure it's clean for everyone else too. These are man-made City parks, but nature is still at the forefront of it.”
FUTURE CLEAN-UPS
Burns said she would like to continue holding these events on a consistent basis.
She said keeping the park clean should be important for everyone who uses it regularly.
“I would love to see it maintained more, maybe once we get the bulk of this stuff out, it'll be more noticeable when you do see a mess. Maybe every other month or something (we can) do a Saturday morning cleanup like this where the kids can play and we can clean up and keep it looking like it's cared for,” she said.
“I would just love to see it better used for them for their future and for all the kids in the community.”
INVOLVING THE KIDS
Sara King, who was helping clean the park with her two children, Theo and Oliver, said Theo had been talking about taking care of the Earth, so she thought it’d be a good opportunity to bring him to the Penfield Park clean up.
“We live right near here, so this is the park that we always visit and we definitely thought it needed a little help, a little facelift and some garbage pickup, so I thought we’d come check it out and help as much as we can,” King said.
“I think it's good for them to know how to take care of our city.”
TO COME TOGETHER
Across the City at 100 Margaret, the Earth was being recognized and celebrated in a different way.
The three-hour long celebration, along with live music from Ferris & the Wheelers, gave members of the public an opportunity to speak to the audience about ways to help the Earth.
Mary White-Ferris, who helped her son Joe Ferris’ celebration by providing baked goods from her own bakery, “Nellie’s Bakery,” said it’s important for the community to come together at informative events like this.
“I don’t like garbage, I don't want to see garbage, and I don't want to create garbage,” White-Ferris said.
“The more enlightened we are, the better. Not everyone was taught as a young child… how to recycle. I really think it’s so important for a community to come together and realize we have a problem and we can do something about it.”
