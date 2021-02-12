PAUL SMITH'S — The public will soon be invited to participate in the Upper Saranac Lake watershed management planning effort.
A public participation meeting on the effort is scheduled for Feb. 18 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
The meeting is the first of three public sessions hosted by the Upper Saranac Foundation and the Paul Smith’s College Adirondack Watershed Institute.
The groups will present the results of the 2020 Upper Saranac Lake public survey and provide opportunities for the community to contribute ideas toward the future management of the watershed.
The Upper Saranac Lake Management Plan builds on decades of monitoring and management activities on the lake and throughout the watershed. The resulting document will define community priorities related to watershed resources and establish the framework for future state funding grant proposals.
Upper Saranac Foundation was awarded a $68,000 grant from the DEC to develop the plan and has contracted with the watershed institute to assist.
“The watershed management plan is a guiding document to help resource managers, community organizations, and landowners to protect the quality of the waterways,” said Dan Kelting, Executive Director of Paul Smith’s College Adirondack Watershed Institute. “It explores issues such as aquatic invasive species, road salt, recreation, septic systems, shoreline development, storm water runoff, and more.”
The public meeting will take place online, using Zoom. All members of the community who are interested in joining the public information session should register in advance at www.adkwatershed.org/upper-saranac-meeting. After registering you will receive a confirmation email containing a link to join the meeting.
