Public invited to speak at Cl. Co. committee meeting

CARA CHAPMAN/STAFF PHOTOBen Wright, who works in the SUNY Plattsburgh theatre department, speaks at the Oct. 20 meeting of the Clinton County Law Enforcement Review Committee. Members of the public will have another opportunity to share their input with the committee at its Dec. 10 meeting.The meeting will take place at 5:15 p.m. at the Clinton County Mental Health and Addiction Services amphitheater, located at 130 Arizona Ave.