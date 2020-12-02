Public invited to speak at Cl. Co. committee meeting

PLATTSBURGH — Members of the public will have a second opportunity to share their input with the Clinton County Law Enforcement Review Committee (CCLERC).
The meeting will take place at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10 at the Clinton County Mental Health and Addiction Services amphitheater, located at 130 Arizona Ave.
Sheriff David Favro plans to attend the meeting in case people have questions he can specifically answer. He hopes for a good turnout.
“I hope people show up with some comments that will help structure what they would like to see or concerns that they have and even if they show up and they don’t have concerns, that’s good as well.”
Former Clinton County Court Judge Patrick McGill, who was appointed to chair the committee while serving as interim Area 8 legislator and plans to continue leading the group, wants the next meeting to bring constructive criticism.
“I’m hoping that maybe at the next meeting, folks will come in with something concrete that we can sink our teeth into so to speak.”
STATE MANDATED
The committee was formed this summer after Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order mandating that all municipalities with police departments conduct comprehensive reviews of those agencies, put forth recommendations following a process that includes community feedback and adopt plans for improvement on or before April 1, 2021.
The order came down amid national outcry following the death in May of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer.
In September, Favro and Maj. Nicholas Leon, who heads the Patrol Division, gave a presentation to the committee that centered largely around community involvement, use of force policies and how the Sheriff’s Office is in the process of being accredited through the state Division of Criminal Justice Services.
COMMUNITY INPUT
Favro said Monday that he sees the process the committee is undergoing as an educational one “because law enforcement departments across the country are not a ‘one-size-fits-all,’” adding that he believes his office hits the mark with much of the community involvement Cuomo has said law enforcement should do.
“There is always room for improvement and we certainly are willing to listen to people and to their ideas," he continued.
“We need to make sure our delivery of service is professional for our community, the best for our community and getting their input on these things certainly is going to help us out.”
McGill believes, following the next public input meeting, the committee will meet and discuss what a report to the county legislature ought to contain.
ADDRESS BIAS
The committee’s last meeting, and the first in which members of the public were invited to offer comment, was held Oct. 20.
Less than a handful of community residents attended, including Ben Wright, who works in the SUNY Plattsburgh theatre department.
He said Cuomo's order came down to address bias, and that the committee is happening because people of color’s safety is not being guaranteed, not because police are bad people.
Though police have put themselves in harm's way to protect people, there is "unlimited data" to show their bias, Wright continued.
“I challenge this committee, I challenge the police officers to get behind this committee and to do this right because your lives will be better.
“Police are people and I'm afraid that they often get put in a category of other, just like people of color. And I think it's critically important that we do this correctly because we need everybody if we're going to solve the multitude of problems facing us.”
MULTI-DISCIPLINARY TEAMS
Kate Gardner of Plattsburgh, who is the program director of Clinton County RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program), encouraged the committee to look into the idea of multidisciplinary teams that would bring the Sheriff’s Office together with other sectors.
“I think it's a really effective tool to bring other sectors in.”
Alison Rendinaro of Peru said she was happy to hear the Sheriff’s Office is in the process of becoming accredited, as she believes all police departments should be.
She said her understanding of the executive order is that the committee is supposed to learn and understand what the Sheriff’s Office is doing, take input from the public and work to fill any gaps.
“I think what we're looking to you to do is to take all that information and then make sure that everybody in our community is safe, regardless of what color, regardless of what the policy says and fill in the gaps for us."
TRAINING
Leon also attended the October meeting. He explained that bias training for deputies happens through the basic academy, and is then followed by in-service and county-wide training on bias, harassment, workplace violence and the like.
He noted the cost and labor associated with maintaining and editing body camera footage, particularly when faced with FOIL (Freedom of Information Law) requests and the state’s newer discovery laws.
Since the Sheriff’s Office is almost DCJS-accredited, he continued, that means all its policies have to be in line with what the state wants.
“If we become accredited, then we have met every standard that the governor has set and that is why there’s a push for that.”
IF YOU GO
The next Clinton County Law Enforcement Review Committee meeting, intended for public input, will take place at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10 at the Clinton County Mental Health and Addiction Services amphitheater at 130 Arizona Ave. in Plattsburgh.
To view Home Town Cable Network's recording of the Clinton County Sheriff's Office's presentation, go to youtube.com/watch?v=TJgV2cvILaw.
