PLATTSBURGH - The Clinton County Law Enforcement Review Committee’s Clinton County New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Draft Plan is available for review on the Clinton County website (www.clintoncountygov.com).
The Clinton County Law Enforcement Review Committee will accept public comment until Monday, March 8 via the public comment form found on the Clinton County Law Enforcement Review Committee members page on the website.
