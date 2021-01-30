PSUC students set to return Monday

PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh is set to welcome back students virtually Monday.
Plattsburgh's original start date for the spring semester was Jan. 25 but was pushed back a week due to “local health and safety guidance and to scale up robust pooled surveillance testing for the full semester,” President Alexander Enyedi said in an email to students earlier in January.
STARTING ONLINE
The first two weeks of the semester will be fully online and delivered remotely. Scheduled move-in times have been set between the dates of Feb. 7 and Feb. 9 for returning students.
For any student who will either live on campus this spring, take at least one course on campus, use campus services, such as dining halls, the library, and gym, or will work on campus, they must complete screening, quarantining and testing requirements before going on campus, Enyedi said.
Those requirements include completing an online health screening form each day two weeks before coming to campus, submitting an online attestation form that says students have limited exposure to others for seven days before coming to campus and must do at least one of three options:
• Present evidence of a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken within three days before returning
• Participate in on-campus testing and present a negative test as soon as they are able to, but no later than five days of coming back
• Present documentation of a positive diagnostic result for the virus from the last three months
Additional requirements will be needed from international students and students who are from states not bordering New York.
For those students, they will have to quarantine in Adirondack Hall for 10 days or test out of the quarantine with two negative test results.
POOLED SURVEILLANCE
The first pooled surveillance of the spring semester will start Feb. 15 for all students who go on campus.
Students who don't follow health and safety protocols could be disciplined by losing access to campus facilities and/or campus housing. Further action could be taken by Student Conduct and Human Resource Offices, Enyedi said.
“As we return to campus, our first priority is the health and safety of our campus community, including our students, faculty and staff,” Enyedi said. “The best way to maintain the safest environment possible throughout 2021 and beyond is for each of us to take steps to minimize the risks, not only for ourselves, but for all the members of the SUNY Plattsburgh community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.