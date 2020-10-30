PSU athletic staff pitching in for school's COVID-19 response

PLATTSBURGH — While Cardinal players haven’t been on the court or fields, SUNY Plattsburgh’s athletic department staff has been busy helping coordinate the school's COVID-19 game plan.
The university’s coaches, sports medicine staff and other athletic department employees have been involved in several aspects of the school’s COVID-19 response, according to university Athletic Director Mike Howard.
“Once the campus unfortunately started to develop a few cases, those kids need isolation and contact tracing, which leads to quarantine needs,” Howard said. “There was a call put out to have some staff members assist.”
And assist they have, with probably three quarters of athletic department staff helping out directly in the schools quarantine and isolation dorms, according to Howard, with others helping in other areas on the campus.
That includes the sports medicine staff that has been helping with the school’s pooled COVID-19 testing, he added.
COVID-19 CASES
A recent spike in cases on- and off-campus led to 32 new COVID-19 cases related to the school as of Oct. 27, all individuals who had to be isolated.
That many cases also means many contacts of those positive individuals who have to be quarantined.
When it comes to the needs of the on-campus individuals currently quarantined or isolated in Banks and Harrington Halls, that’s where the athletic staff has come in.
HELPING HANDS
Joining forces with Residence Life, the Student Health Center and University Police staff, coaches and athletic staff have been “quarantine greeters” in the dorms, helping the students with whatever they might need, whether it be food or academic supply deliveries or questions about what’s going on.
“We’re really just trying to communicate with them and make their experience as best as it possibly can be, given the circumstances,” said Karen Waterbury, Director of Recreation and Club Sports.
Waterbury has been involved in coordinating the staffing of the athletic department employees working the dorms.
“The people who opted in were all in it for the students,” Waterbury said. “We all came into this profession because we’re student-oriented.”
THERE FOR THE KIDS
That rings true for Kris Doorey, baseball coach and assistant director of athletics at the school, who initially felt hesitant to take shifts in the quarantine and isolation dorms.
“I have two teenage kids and a wife, so it was a little nerve wracking at first thinking about being around all these kids in isolation or quarantine,” Doorey said. “But, you realize that these are college kids who chose Plattsburgh State because they thought it would be a safe environment to be able to continue their academic and athletic careers, and that’s been all thrown in an uproar for them, so, for me, it became an opportunity to help those kids.”
One opportunity that sticks out as a favorite, Doorey said, was when Residence Life Director Steve Matthews realized that it was a student in quarantine’s birthday, so he went out and got a cake that Doorey and he brought to the student.
“I think there’s people doing things like that all over the place, and they’re not doing it for notoriety, they’re just doing it because they’re good people,” Doorey said.
Aside from working directly in the dorms, many coaches and athletic staff have become “quarantine buddies” for the students, keeping in touch with them over texts or phone calls.
“You might have an off-campus student who needs a gallon of milk, so they can text their quarantine buddy who can help them out,” Howard said. “I see what they do on a year-to-year and day-to-day basis, so it doesn’t surprise me, their willingness to jump in and pitch in.”
