PLATTSBURGH — Prospect Avenue in the City of Plattsburgh will be closed to all northbound traffic from Cornelia Street from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today for road construction.
Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: July 16, 2020 @ 4:35 pm
81, of Plattsburgh, died July 14, 2020, at Meadowbrook Healthcare. She was born in Plattsburgh on Oct. 1, 1938. Funeral Mass at St. Peter's Church will be announced. Arrangements are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Plattsburgh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.