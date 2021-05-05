PERU — The Peru Central School District's proposed 2021-2022 budget would fall within the tax levy limit.
The $49,982,897 spending plan would mark a 2.25 percent increase over last year's, and include a tax levy increase of 1.74 percent, or $315,067, according to the district's May community report.
Noted additions aimed at improving instruction and operations are the restoration of a special education teacher position, the addition of a teaching assistant to the English as a New Language program and the replacement of obsolete telephone servers to support the phone system.
TAX RATE INCREASE
The tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value could increase by close to 1.9 percent for all district residents.
The rates are forecast to be $19.06 for the towns of Peru, Black Brook and Saranac: $20.06 for the towns of AuSable and Schuyler Falls; and $21.18 for the Town of Plattsburgh.
According to the community report, those values are "based on estimated assessed values remaining constant and no change in the equalization rates from last year."
A budget notice set to be released prior to the vote should reflect updated figures from the Clinton County Real Property Office, which were not available when the report was printed.
NEW PROGRAM
In a message included in the report, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Thomas Palmer said foundation aid — which comes down from the state and "reflects the average per pupil cost of general education instruction by statistical analysis of the costs of general education" — is set to increase by $547,561 for next school year.
The district is looking to use those resources to maintain current programs for students. Funds slated to come down through the federal American Rescue Plan, signed into law in March, are intended to support a new program called PowerUp.
"The focus of the plan is going towards critical evidence-based interventions, targeted intensive tutoring, high-quality extended learning time and building strong relationships between students and families with the school district during the summer of 2021 and during the next two school years," Palmer said, noting that additional information would be forthcoming.
"Our goal is to build back our students’ instructional competencies to fill gaps where needed and continue to grow programs and opportunities for them. We will be prudent in our planning and responsible in our decision-making as we prepare these new programs for students."
BUS PROPOSITION
In addition to voting on the budget, voters will also decide whether to authorize the district to finance three standard 65-passenger school buses.
According to the proposition set to appear on the ballot, the maximum estimated cost for each bus is $130,120 for a total aggregate maximum cost of $390,360.
The proposition says the costs are to be partially offset by available state aid.
SCHOOL BOARD
Three candidates — Jonathan Malcolm, Mark Hamilton and Jeff St. Denis — are running for one Board of Education seat whose term is set to expire June 30.
The winner will be elected to a five-year term that begins July 1 and ends June 30, 2026.
More information about all three candidate will be available in a future report.
VOTE
Voting on the budget and school board elections took place solely by absentee ballot last year due to COVID-19 concerns. This year will feature an in-person option.
Absentee ballot applications, available at tinyurl.com/v8rwtzfu, must be received by the district clerk no later than Tuesday, May 11. Risk of transmission of COVID-19 is listed as a reason for requesting a ballot.
Absentee ballots must be received by the district no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 18. In-person voting will take place in the Peru High School gymnasium from noon to 9 p.m. that day.
PUBLIC HEARING
A public hearing on Peru Central School District's proposed 2021-2022 budget will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 11 both remotely and with limited seating in the high school cafeteria in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines.
More details are forthcoming.
