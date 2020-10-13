PLATTSBURGH — City councilors are considering a local law that could exempt Lake City projects from its own ZBA and Planning Board review processes.
"This law does what other cities in New York State do," City Councilor Ira Barbell (D-Ward 1) told the Press-Republican, noting the proposed legislation was backed by the state's municipal home rule law.
"The decision to subdivide the city's own property will now reside in the council and will not be subject to zoning or planning board review unless a non-binding advisory review is requested by the city."
CITY EXEMPT
The law was introduced at the Plattsburgh City Common Council's Oct. 1 meeting by Mayor Colin Read.
Dubbed Local Law P-4 of 2020, the proposed legislation would exempt city applications and activities from the municipality's subdivision of land regulations, as well as its zoning code.
Per the law, that could include site plan reviews, subdivision approvals, planned unit development reviews, special use permit applications, use variance or area variance applications and others.
The exemption would not apply to State Environmental Review Act (SEQRA) or other state or federal requirements, only those of the City of Plattsburgh.
"Notwithstanding this exemption," the law states, "the Common Council may seek non-binding advisory review from the City Planning Board and/or Zoning Board of Appeals for any such proposed city action."
DEVELOPMENT REVIEWED
Though the law would exempt city projects from review, Barbell said future private development projects would still be subject to city ZBA and Planning Board approvals.
As an example of when this law would come into play, the city councilor referenced the city's recent action to subdivide some Rec Center property on the U.S. Oval, which included the Chaplin's house there.
"There has been a good deal of interest by individuals to purchase the Chaplin's house, which will put it on the city tax roll," he said. "To subdivide city property to allow for the sale of the house, the city went through a process of review and approval with the zoning and planning boards.
"This change in city code would not require the city get approval in the future to subdivide its own property. When sold to the new owner, any changes or modifications to the structure they plan will be subject to zoning and planning board review."
DURKEE QUESTION
Since its announcement, many have questioned whether or not this law would allow the city to bypass board approvals for developer Prime Plattsburgh LLC's Durkee lot redevelopment project.
That project, for which the city is an applicant, has had applications before the city's ZBA and Planning Board since early this year.
Applications include a subdivision approval, a planned unit development review, special use permit and a site plan review — all of which would be exempt if this law were to be approved.
But, per the proposed law, any previous or pending applications before the ZBA or Planning Board would not apply.
"Despite what you may have heard or what is being claimed," Barbell told the Press-Republican, "the new law does not apply to Prime or any other previous applications before the zoning or planning board."
HEARINGS SCHEDULED
The City of Plattsburgh will hold a public hearing on the law Thursday, Oct. 15 at 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
The hearing will follow the City Common Council's Budget and Finance Committee meeting and work session, which begin at 4:15 p.m. The council's regular session will follow.
The city will host a budget hearing earlier in the day, starting at 2 p.m. That hearing will allow for public comment on the recently revised 2021 Mayor's Budget.
All meetings are open to the public.
