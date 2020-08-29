Progress, not perfection: Voting league pushing for action

PLATTSBURGH — Progress, not perfection.
That's what the League of Women Voters of the North Country hopes for when it comes to improvements to the voting system, co-president Diana Wardell told The Press-Republican.
Wednesday marked the centennial celebration of Women's Equality Day, which commemorates the adoption of the 19th Amendment — which prohibited states and the federal government from denying people the right to vote on the basis of sex — to the U.S. Constitution.
Fellow league member Suzy Johnson said many gains have been made.
"But ... I think we can't lose sight that we have to continue to be vigilant, making sure that everyone has the right to vote."
STATE LEGISLATION
Johnson was pleased with legislation recently signed into law by Gov. Andrew Cuomo that allows New Yorkers to request an absentee ballot due to risk of illness to themselves or others in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The legislation also permits people to apply for absentee ballots immediately instead of just 30 days ahead of the November election, and requires boards of election to contact voters if there are issues with signatures on the outside of their ballots.
“Sometimes if the signatures don't match what they have on file, they used to just disallow the ballot but now they can contact the voter to see if they can clear up the issue,” Johnson explained.
And ballots that arrive without postmarks will not be invalidated if they display BOE timestamps indicating they were received on or before the day after the election, according to the National Law Review.
AMENDMENT IN PROGRESS
Work toward a “no-excuse" option for absentee ballot applications in New York State continues. Both chambers of the state legislature passed a constitutional amendment authorizing such a statute in January 2019.
That must happen again in the 2021-2022 legislative session before going to voters for a referendum.
Johnson noted many other states already have the no-excuse option.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 30 states offer no-excuse absentee voting, and four states and Washington, D.C., conduct all-mail elections, where everyone receives a ballot but has the option to vote in-person.
TRANSPORTATION ISSUES
Johnson commended the institution of early voting in New York, the first round of which occurred in the fall of 2019.
“But in our neck of the woods, what we have found is that transportation to get to the polls is really a bigger issue.”
The Clinton County Government Center on Margaret Street in Plattsburgh is the county’s sole in-person early voting site.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the League of Women Voters of the North Country had been exploring ways that people in the county’s more rural areas who do not have means of transportation could be brought into town to vote.
That included working with Clinton County Public Transit, which reopened services at the beginning of this month, but is limiting its passenger numbers due to COVID-19.
“We are still going to try to investigate ways that we can ... encourage people to early vote and particularly for people who might be concerned about whether their absentee ballot is going to be counted or any other issue,” Johnson said.
Early voting is slated for Saturday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 1.
CENSUS PARTICIPATION
Johnson said the issue locally is not so much that people are not registered to vote.
“It’s just that they don’t vote. Our thrust … is more to get out the vote.”
Wardell said the league is also promoting “get out the count” since representative government starts with the U.S. Census.
The deadline has been moved up by 30 days to Sept. 30, and local counties could do better with self-reporting, she said.
Dovetailing off census participation, the league hopes to reduce political interference in redistricting.
“We would like to have an independent commission as opposed to what is essentially a partisan commission to draw the lines so that you kind of eliminate the racial and political bias,” Johnson said.
New York voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2014 that established new redistricting procedures, including the creation of a 10-member commission to oversee them.
The State Senate’s temporary president, the Assembly speaker and minority leaders in both houses would each appoint two members. An additional two would be appointed by those eight.
NATIONAL ADVOCACY
At the national level, the League of Women Voters supports the dissolution of the U.S. Electoral College in favor of a direct popular vote, Johnson said.
The league is also pushing for the U.S. Senate to take up the Voting Rights Advancement Act, she continued.
According to Congresswoman Terri Sewell’s website, the Supreme Court’s 2013 Shelby County v. Holder ruling struck down a section of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 “which outlined the qualifications needed to determine which states are required by the Justice Department to pre-clear elections changes in states with a history of voter discrimination.”
The Voting Rights Advancement Act would develop a process to determine which states must pre-clear their election changes with the U.S. Department of Justice.
Other than that, Wardell said, the league leaves it up to states to determine what works best for their particular voting systems.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.