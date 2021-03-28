Professors: Vaccines tested rigorously

SARANAC LAKE — Experts in health science, immunology and microbiology who spoke at a panel discussion on Monday all stressed the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
The panelists talked about common and rare side effects of the coronavirus vaccines, how the vaccines were tested, the difference between the vaccines that have been authorized for use in the U.S. so far, what they believe it’ll take to reach herd immunity, why Americans should trust the vaccines to work and why they believe everyone should be vaccinated.
The Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the panel discussion about COVID-19 vaccines via the teleconferencing software Zoom on Monday. The panel included Sarah Shoemaker, associate professor of health science at North Country Community College; Eric Yager, associate professor of microbiology at the Albany College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences; and Cris Kamperschroer, an immunologist who worked at Pfizer — including on Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine — before returning to Saranac Lake to work as chief scientific officer at Bionique Testing Laboratories.
SIDE EFFECTS
There are side effects that people who get vaccinated may experience. Common side effects are headaches, tiredness, soreness, rash or chills. Some of those side effects, such as headaches, are evidence that your immune system is responding to the vaccine, according to Shoemaker.
Some people may experience allergic reactions, but severe side effects are rare, according to Shoemaker.
“The good news is, with the vaccine administration, even though (anaphylaxis) is a very rare side effect … it’s something practitioners are aware of,” she said.
That’s why, after getting a shot, people are asked to wait 15 to 30 minutes before leaving. Anaphylaxis as a result of the vaccine is an immediate reaction, and according to Shoemaker, it’s “very treatable.”
“A lot of people ask me about long-term effects,” she said. “There’s no precedent for a vaccine to cause long-term effects.”
Though there isn’t long-term data on COVID-19 vaccines, Shoemaker said there’s “no biological mechanism by which these vaccines would cause long-term effects.” COVID-19 vaccines such as the ones manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna are what’s called mRNA vaccines, which essentially teach the body how to make part of the coronavirus. Once cells in the body produce that part of the virus, the immune system recognizes that part shouldn’t be there, reacts and creates antibodies, just as it would if a person was really infected with the coronavirus and developed COVID-19. Shoemaker said mRNA is “a very unstable molecule and degrades very quickly in the body.”
“Most of the risks (of getting vaccinated) you’re seeing are feeling crappy or missing a day, or a couple of days, of work,” she said.
Yager agreed.
“In terms of risk … these vaccines have been tested pretty rigorously,” he said. “Instances of severe side effects are very low, on par with other vaccines that have been approved.”
VACCINE TESTING
Kamperschroer explained that although the vaccines were developed faster than normal, the testing process itself was the same.
“Nothing has changed about the process and testing of the vaccines,” he said, “it has just been accelerated.”
Typically, the process of creating, testing and getting approval for a vaccine takes between 10 to 12 years, Kamperschroer said. The high coronavirus infection rate accelerated the entire process, including the approval process by regulatory agencies — the COVID-19 vaccines were given emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration within weeks of the conclusion of clinical trials.
Normally, companies don’t pour resources into manufacturing until well into a vaccine’s clinical trial, according to Kamperschroer. Again, the COVID-19 vaccines were different.
“At Pfizer, we were testing three different versions of the vaccine all in parallel,” Kamperschroer added. “Clinical trials were going on at the same time we were scaling up manufacturing.”
To anyone wondering what vaccine they should get, Shoemaker equated it to asking if a person should take Motrin or Advil.
“They have the same active ingredients,” she said. “All of them protect you from death from COVID-19.”
HERD IMMUNITY
All three of the panelists agreed that the goal of getting vaccinated is to achieve herd immunity to protect those most at risk of death from COVID-19, such as the elderly.
“You’re protecting your community, and you’re protecting your country,” Yager said.
Kamperschroer noted that even if you’ve gotten COVID-19 before, there is evidence that the body’s immune response after an infection can start to wane. Even if you’ve been infected before, it’s possible you can still spread the virus to others.
“You can become infected, and maybe you’re not going to have any symptoms at all, but you could be transmitting that virus to other people,” he said. “The reason for why you have waning immunity over time isn’t really clearly understood.
“The immune response is variable in people,” he added. “That’s really the critical reason why you should be getting vaccinated.”
Shoemaker added that there is also some early evidence that the vaccines could be of therapeutic value to those with past coronavirus infections.
“We can say with certainty that the vaccine prevents severe disease,” Yager said. “We still don’t know how much of the virus is needed (in a person’s system) to transmit the virus. Until we have a little more data and more people are vaccinated, it’s recommended you continue to follow those safety recommendations.”
VARIANTS
Variants of the coronavirus have started sprouting up around the world, some of them more contagious. Early research suggests that some of the variants, such as the South African variant, may reduce antibodies produced after vaccination.
Kamperschroer said the way to stop the virus from mutating, and more variants from arising, is to reduce the number of possible hosts for the viruses. That means large swaths of the population need to get vaccinated.
“Your risk of death is hundreds of times higher if you don’t get the vaccine than any reaction you might encounter if you do get the vaccine,” Kamperschroer said.
A recording of the full panel with Shoemaker, Yager and Kamperschroer is available on the chamber’s Facebook page at https://fb.watch/4rpRWZkHMm.
Eligible residents of Essex County can visit www.co.essex.ny.us/health/make-an-appointment to find information about upcoming vaccine clinics hosted by the county Health Department. Franklin County residents can visit www.franklincountyny.gov/residents/covid-19_guidance/index.php for that information. To schedule an appointment at a state-run clinic, eligible residents can visit am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.
