Professor: VP pick makes a difference in close race

PLATTSBURGH — While people overwhelmingly decide their presidential vote based on who is at the top of the ticket, the vice presidential nominee can make a difference in a close race, SUNY Plattsburgh political science professor Dr. Harvey Schantz said.
"A running mate who turns the tide in a state or two is a crucial asset," he added.
ELECTORAL STRENGTH
The importance of the vice-presidential nomination rings true for 2020, said Schantz, whose specialties include U.S. national politics and the U.S. presidency.
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden "needs to pick a running mate who will add electoral strength to the ticket, has the ability to become president and with whom he can work well," the professor said.
"Also very important, Biden has to show off his decision-making ability through the process of selecting his running mate."
If elected, Biden would be 78 when he assumes office. So, if he did not run again in 2024, his vice president would be a top contender for the Democratic nomination, Schantz continued.
"Also nine vice-presidents have ascended to the presidency during a term of office due to a vacancy, four caused by assassination, four caused by death due to natural causes and one due to resignation."
SENATORS, GOVERNORS
Vice-presidential candidates are usually U.S. Senators or state governors, Schantz said, pointing to how Vice President Mike Pence was governor of Indiana and Biden was a senator for Delaware when they were chosen.
"So the task is to find the running mate who offers a combination of demographic, geographic and ideological appeal and is pleasing to the presidential candidate," he continued.
"The presidential candidate has to make a solid pick and cannot afford to choose someone who is a liability, therefore, vice-presidential nominees are carefully screened by presidential campaigns.
"Since 1992, vice-presidential picks have been made public prior to the party conventions. Before then, they were made known during the proceedings."
KLOBUCHAR CONSIDERED
In March, Biden pledged to pick a woman as his running mate.
Reports last week that U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota was being vetted for the position have been met by mixed reactions.
Schantz said her strengths include her Senate membership, that she was a 2020 presidential candidate and that she was elected "from a battleground midwestern state."
"As a senator, Klobuchar has familiarity with the national media and foreign policy due to the Senate's roles in approving top presidential nominees and treaties with foreign countries," he added.
And her presidential run both demonstrated her ambition and experience with a national campaign, which included high-pressure debates.
"Klobuchar also comes from the tightly fought state of Minnesota, (carried in 2016 by Hilllary Clinton with a one percent margin), that is potentially in play along with adjacent states in 2020," Schantz said.
WEAKNESSES
Schantz also pointed out the weaknesses of her candidacy.
"Klobuchar's downside includes her lack of experience in representing African Americans in overwhelmingly white Minnesota, and her lack of support among this crucial voting bloc, as shown in the state primaries and caucuses," he said.
And while the political liberal scores high with organized labor and environmentalists, she is not perceived as part of the Democratic Party's progressive wing.
"Her ideological leanings might appeal to moderate independents, although she might not garner enthusiasm from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party."
OTHER CANDIDATES
Two other U.S. Senators and former 2020 presidential candidates on Biden's short list are Kamala Harris of California and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.
"Both come from strongly Democratic states, unlike Klobuchar, however, and therefore would not be expected to as readily broaden out Democratic statewide wins," Schantz said.
But as an African American, Harris offers the Democratic ticket racial balance, he added.
"Harris has much to offer Biden."
Schantz also mentioned Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a prominent critic of President Donald Trump, as another VP contender.
Due to their executive experience, governors are suitable for the position of vice president, he said, adding that Michigan is a crucial swing state Trump narrowly won in 2016.
Schantz noted two other African American women being considered for vice president: 2018 Georgia gubernatorial candidate and former member of the state's House of Representatives Stacey Abrams, and Florida Congresswoman Val Demings, who was one of the House managers during Trump's impeachment trial.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.