Professor: Trump social media ban raises questions of online authority

PLATTSBURGH — Social media companies’ decisions to suspend President Donald Trump’s accounts in the wake of last week’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol bring up issues and questions that surround taking away someone’s voice, says Michelle M. Ouellette.
“Who has the power to give that voice?” posed the SUNY Plattsburgh professor, whose expertise includes social media and crisis communications.
ACCOUNTS SUSPENDED
In the wake of a pro-Trump riot on Jan. 6 that overtook the U.S. Capitol building, temporarily suspended the Electoral College certification vote and left five dead, major social networks shut down the president's accounts.
Facebook and Instagram have banned him indefinitely, with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg citing great risks in allowing the president to continue using the services. He said the suspension would remain in effect until at least after President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
Twitter, long Trump's preferred medium, initially locked him out for 12 hours, then later moved to a permanent suspension "due to the risk of further incitement of violence."
Parler, an alternative social media platform popular among conservatives, was taken off the Apple and Google app stores and ultimately removed from its cloud hosting service, Amazon Web Services, for violent content posted on the site.
Those who do not support the president have criticized tech companies for insufficiently acting to curb the spread of unproven election fraud claims prior to the Capitol breach, while his supporters contend their voices have been silenced.
QUESTIONS RAISED
Ouellette said she does not envy the position of the social media networks, since no matter what they do, someone will be angry with them.
She noted that the American Civil Liberties Union has come out against some of the actions taken, citing worries that they give tech companies too much power.
But at the same time, the recent events have raised questions about the platforms’ obligations to moderate misinformation and incitement to violence, and whether they would ever be held accountable for posts that they do not address, Ouellette continued. For example, what is their responsibility in the face of Federal Bureau of Investigation reports that armed riots are being planned at all state capitols leading up to Biden’s inauguration?
She pointed to how the Alien and Sedition Acts, which gave the government significant power over people’s voices, backfired.
“There are issues with the government taking away free speech, so we don’t really want to go there. But then … who does it? Who helps keep the marketplace of ideas, you know, a place that can benefit democracy?”
PRIVATE PROPERTY
Speaking metaphorically, Ouellette described the privately-held social media companies as houses where they have to decide what they want to happen.
“Would you allow people to come in and encourage violence, or would you say, ‘Not in my house, you’ll have to go somewhere else'? They’re not necessarily taking away their right to speech, a person can certainly say what they want.
“But when it’s private property, the people who are in charge of that property have some say.”
Ouellette also noted how, though some violent actions have been planned on Twitter and Facebook, it was Parler that Amazon Web Services kicked off.
“There’s all sorts of questions with equity and justice anytime that you silence people’s speech.”
COULD COME BACK
On Parler's cutoff, Ouellette pointed to a parallel example, when imageboard website 8chan was kicked off its own internet service after those who carried out shootings at Christchurch, New Zealand mosques and elsewhere shared their manifestos on the site.
It rebranded as 8kun, which became a hub for followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory, but is being abandoned in the wake of “Q’s” silence, she said.
“It could be that Parler will come back in another form on another hosting site,” Ouellette said. “It could happen, it will be weakened by this, or it might not come back.”
Parler CEO John Matze told Reuters Wednesday that it’s possible the platform could never return.
Ouellette said there are numerous other sites people could turn to, pointing in particular to a surge seen by Telegram, which provides end-to-end encrypted communication.
“Groups will move, but each time you make it a little more difficult, you lose people.”
INTERPRETATION
Ouellette said it is frustrating and confusing for those who bought the election fraud narrative and believed the election was stolen to understand why voices are being silenced.
“I do think on the other hand, though, that when you add the violence to it, that makes it easier for some people to understand the silencing."
She also noted the thought process surrounding what role the president truly played in the insurrection. While Trump did not tell people explicitly, "Go out and riot and break into the Capitol building," she said, differing viewpoints as well as body language and how he is talking can affect interpretations of what he is saying.
"Someone on the left may be totally outraged. Someone on the far right, an extremist, may feel what he just said is an invitation to act aggressively. Someone on the right who is more centrist may simply choose to read it word for word very literally what he said.”
DIVIDED
Ouellette does not believe Trump's influence could have grown to the level it has without social media.
"I think that his voice speaking directly to voters and often appealing to some extreme voters, it would have been filtered out by traditional media to a much greater extent than it has been."
While social media definitely contributed to getting the country to this divisive point, Ouellette said, she is not sure that it currently has the power to get us out.
"We are so incredibly divided and people have completely different world views.”
Algorithms that curate the posts users see based on their interests, instead of giving them everything unfiltered, present a huge issue, she continued.
“It may be time that we do need government to weigh in on social media and create restrictions. We do need to see people outside our bubbles.”
