Professor: Champlain monuments reflects aesthetics more than history

PLATTSBURGH — On Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Joseph-André Senécal walked in the shadow of Samuel de Champlain.
From the retired University of Vermont professor's perspective, the monument, which stands at the mouth of the Saranac River, is problematic for diverse reasons.
The early French explorer wears a type of armor that came into vogue 50 years later.
His other apparel down to gloves and boots are also suspect and would be uncomfortable to wear on a daily basis.
Even the arquebus is way too long.
HISTORICALLY INCORRECT
The monument, dedicated in 1912, was designed by Hugh McLellan, and the sculptor was Carl Heber.
Champlain is cast in bronze atop a Massachusetts pink granite base.
“I don't know the story of the sculptor, but I imagine he had a great deal of leeway in how he would represent Champlain,” Senécal, 2020-21 Scholar-in-Residence at the Center for the Study of Canada & Institute on Québec Studies at SUNY Plattsburgh, said.
“The sculpture itself and the sculpture program of this particular monument represents not so much Champlain but how these people were thought of at the turn of the last century, how Champlain is depicted.”
None of it is historical in Senécal's eyes.
“In other words, the costume that he wears, the pose that he has, even the type of mustache,” he said.
“He looks like a Three Musketeers or a Spanish conquistador.” He has a type of hat that he would have never worn in France, maybe in Spain by Cortés (Hernán Cortés de Monroy y Pizarro Altamirano) or something like.”
The monument reflects the statuary in vogue at the time of the Chicag's 1893 World's Columbian Exposition or the Pan-American Exposition held in Buffalo in 1901.
“There were a whole series of World Fairs at that time where these types of statues were unveiled, and this is just one of them,” Senécal said.
“It represents how people thought of Champlain without any historical foundation.”
In July, a new interpretative panel with 21st century context was installed at the monument site to address historical inaccuracies including the kneeling ally, a Native American with a Plains Indian type of headdress.
Senécal also points that the split canoe is an aesthetic element used by European classical artisans.
“Otherwise despite all of this, it is still a tribute to Champlain and to the people who gave money, voted money, to raise him a monument,” he said.
I think we should salvage the monument, possibly change it, give it a much longer commentary presentation.”
Two panels would suffice in his estimation.
“One dedicated to the sculptor and how people in (1914) thought of Champlain and wanted to depict him and another panel that really shows what the man accomplished and how he dealt with various people that he encountered here,” Senécal said.
“That might be an ideal solution.”
'THE REAL MAN'
Senécal said people need to read what Champlain wrote in his narratives of his voyages.
“Which almost nobody does nowadays,” he said.
“Then, you discover the real man, the real soul, behind all these acts which get a whole range of interpretation depending on who you are and what your ideological beliefs are so forth and so on.”
2020 is a world far more complex than 1912.
“Where there was dominant interpretations based on racism very often and clashes between different European cultures, who found their way to this continent,” he said.
“The last thing that you would say about Champlain is that he was flamboyant. He was not that kind of a man. He was rather a very humble man, and that's why he could connect with so many different people.”
The explorer crossed the Atlantic more than 20 times and fought merchants who tried to discourage permanent importation that would form a colony.
“What these people wanted was a fur-trade outlet and nothing more than that,” he said.
“They were willing to exploit Native people to get as much profit as possible. But Champlain is the inventor of a system whereby he would put young men from Europe in the tribe that he wanted to become familiar with.
“These people were meant to live there and settle there and hopefully marry an Indigenous woman. Champlain had this vision that in this way he could colonize the St. Lawrence Valley.”
Senécal is sure the explorer's vision included Lake Champlain.
“His big dream was that he would have a New France in the New World based on that meeting of two races,” he said.
“For the time that was extremely unusual because whether you were Cortés or you were in Jamestown, you had a very different idea of how you were going to deal with people who were already there. So, that's his claim to fame.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.