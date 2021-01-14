PLATTSBURGH — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik's much smaller role in the proceedings surrounding the second impeachment of President Donald J. Trump can be attributed to her committee assignments, Dr. Harvey Schantz says.
"Stefanik was drawn into the national impeachment limelight in earnest during November through early December of 2019 because of her position on the House Intelligence Committee which forced her to participate in cantankerous public hearings and working sessions involving antagonistic groups of Democratic and Republican members," the SUNY Plattsburgh political science professor said.
"This week, Stefanik was not on a committee that dealt with impeachment, therefore she was not required to fully participate in the collection of evidence or the crafting of the legislative language and she thus avoided meetings where heightened partisanship ruled the day."
The Committee on Rules was the only committee in the House to debate and approve resolutions regarding impeachment, Schantz added, and House Judiciary Committee leaders controlled floor debate time.
"Accordingly, many of the Republicans who spoke on the floor during the debates on Wednesday had ties to one or both of these committees or were particularly motivated to speak out."
STAUNCH DEFENDER
Stefanik gained notoriety as a staunch defender of the president for her role during the 2019 impeachment hearings. Then, an almost entirely partisan vote — Schantz said just .5 percent of all representatives crossed the aisle — charged him with "obstruction of Congress" and "abuse of power."
The Senate acquitted Trump in February 2020.
House Democrats and 10 Republicans voted Wednesday, with 2.3 percent of House Republicans crossing the aisle, to impeach Trump on the charge of "incitement of insurrection," following a violent pro-Trump mob's breach of the U.S. Capitol building last week. The riot temporarily disrupted the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory and left five dead, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer.
In the resolution bringing the article, the president was accused of inciting the crowd both in the months and hours leading up to the insurrection in part by reiterating false claims about the election.
Stefanik stated she was "vehemently opposed to the snap impeachment" and described it as "a partisan ploy with no basis in the Constitution."
ALLEGED THREATS
Given the controversial nature of the subject and since her committee work did not bring her into the process, it is understandable why Stefanik did not speak on the floor during debate, Schantz said. He did not anticipate any consequences would result.
Schantz said there were reports that unspecified congressional Republicans had voted no due to threats of violence.
"Clearly, members of Congress are operating in a new political environment, but we have no way of knowing the impact of the alleged threats on how members voted."
The partisan vote pattern, he continued, was more or less consistent with previous recorded votes on impeachment.
REFLECTS VIEW
U.S. Rep. John Katko (R-Syracuse) was the only one of seven GOP members of Congress from New York State to vote for impeachment. Schantz noted Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden carried his district in the last two presidential elections.
Stefanik was one of four in that same group who objected to Pennsylvania's Electoral College votes. She had expressed plans to object to three others states' electors as well.
On what this all spells for the future of the state's Republican Party in the age of Trumpism, Schantz first pointed to how New York's GOP congressional representatives are a permanent minority. New Yorkers have sent more Democrats than Republicans to Washington in every election since 1964, he said.
Those who remain, he continued, were nominated in closed primaries that only Republicans can vote in, so they fairly faithfully reflect the view of the national Republican party.
"The moderate path, that was the hallmark of the so-called Rockefeller Republicans of yesteryear, is no longer a viable option in an age of intense party policy differences.
"Republicans are unlikely to increase their congressional seats in the near future," he added.
