Prof: History repeats itself with second Stefanik win

PLATTSBURGH — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik's (R-Schuylerville) second win against Canton Democrat Tedra Cobb is history repeating itself in the congressional district that, since 1968, has encompassed Plattsburgh and Watertown, SUNY Plattsburgh professor Dr. Harvey Schantz says.
The 2020 race was preceded by four other instances in which major party candidates ran against each other in consecutive elections.
"In each of the five contests, the incumbent defeated the repeat challenger," Schantz said.
PRIOR CONTESTS
Most recently before the successive Cobb-Stefanik match-ups were close contests between Democrat Bill Owens and Republican Matthew Doheny, Schantz said.
"Doheny challenged Owens in 2010 and 2012, losing by less than two percentage points each time."
Prior to that, Republican Robert C. McEwen defeated Democrat Norma A. Bartle in 1976 and 1978.
Owens' direct predecessor, Republican John McHugh — who went on to become U.S. Secretary of the Army — twice saw back-to-back repeat battles.
Schantz said he ran up big percentages against Neil Tallon in 1998 and 2000 as well as Dr. Robert Johnson in 2004 and 2006.
ABSENTEES
Schantz noted that, though early and Election Day votes in New York’s 21st Congressional District “exhibited a decisive and broad-based vote swing” toward Stefanik, a large number of absentee ballots — more than 68,000 — remained to be counted.
“These absentee ballots represent 21 percent of all votes cast in the contest, and might be expected to dampen Stefanik’s margin, due to Democratic Party members’ greater preference for absentee voting,” he continued.
“However the absentee ballots are not sufficient to erase Stefanik’s 73,705-vote lead over Cobb and they were not sufficient to preclude Cobb from conceding the race last night.”
Schantz added that Clinton and Essex counties, the only two Stefanik lost in 2018, were — based on early and Election Day returns — the congresswoman’s weakest counties.
“(President Donald) Trump carried all 12 counties of NY-21 in the early and Election Day tabulations, but in every county Stefanik’s percentage exceeded the percentage for the Republican president.”
