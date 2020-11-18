Prime attorney: Firm is not 'immune to zoning'

PLATTSBURGH — Developer Prime Plattsburgh LLC says not only would the city's proposed zoning law not apply to its Durkee Street redevelopment project, it wouldn't want it to.
"I would never, ever advise Prime that they are immune to zoning," Prime Attorney Charles Gottlieb told the city's Zoning Board of Appeals at its recent session.
"I hope that reassures the board."
CONTROVERSIAL LAW
The City of Plattsburgh law proposal, which would exempt city projects from some of its own zoning and planning reviews, was the topic of much discussion during a public hearing last month.
The evening's speakers, who all spoke unfavorably of the proposal, felt it gave too much power to Lake City officials.
ZBA Chair Ron Nolland was one of them, feeling the law would give the city, "broad, sweeping powers," and allow for, "restriction-free development."
He and others discussed the city's Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) project at the Durkee Street lot, as well, for which both the city and Prime were applicants on various applications now before the city's ZBA and Planning Board.
Community members have suspected the law would allow the city to bypass reviews of that project.
The city has refuted that, citing a clause of the law that restricts any past or current applications. Officials have further said public-private developments, such as the Prime project, would not apply.
Some, like Nolland, thought the language left room enough for current applications to be withdrawn and resubmitted once the law was in effect.
COUNTY DECISION
Amidst that night's opposition, the council's vote landed in a tie, which Mayor Colin Read broke, acting as the final vote to refer the draft legislation to the Clinton County Planning Board.
Last Wednesday, the county board disapproved the request in a 7-0 vote.
While not a deciding factor, the body's decision would require the City Common Council get a supermajority in order to send the law through. That would mean five votes in the affirmative, rather than the board's typical four.
'NEVER, EVER'
At the ZBA's pre-meeting on Monday, Nolland said he still wasn't certain what impact the law would have on the Prime project.
Later in the night, Gottlieb responded, saying, "This local law does not apply to us now; it will not apply to us in the future."
"If this is going to go forward, litigation is obviously a potential here," he continued, talking of the downtown project and the controversy that has followed it.
"I would never, ever want to hang my hat on the fact that we're immune from zoning, merely because the city is the applicant, but everything else in the world is coming from us."
DECEMBER VOTE
The ZBA announced the resignation of former member Kathleen Insley and the addition of Julie Baughn, Plattsburgh Farmers and Crafters Market vice president and manager, to the board.
That left Nolland, Scott Demane, Kellie Porter, Elizabeth "Ellie" Jent and Peter "PJ" Whitbeck as the project's voting members.
Gottlieb said Prime's final applications were before the board and said the developer hoped for a December decision.
