ELIZABETHTOWN — Primary elections for multiple local offices in the tri-county area will take place today.
In Franklin County, the only contests are for the Democratic and Republican party lines in this year's County Court judge race.
County District Attorney Craig Carriero and County Public Defender Thomas Soucia will face off for the Democratic line while GOP voters will choose between Principal Court Attorney Elizabeth Crawford and private practice attorney Peter Dumas.
Voters in several Essex County towns will choose who to put up for various offices (see below). There are no primary races in Clinton County this year.
Early voting took place from June 12 through June 20.
ESSEX COUNTY
DEMORATIC PRIMARIES
Town of Jay
• Supervisor (choose one): Archie R. Depo (incumbent), Matthew J. Stanley.
Town of Keene
• Supervisor (choose one): Cori-Anne Favro, Joe Pete Wilson (incumbent).
• Town Council (choose two): Robert. M. Biesemeyer (incumbent), Teresa M. Cheetham-Palen (incumbent), Sadie Kaltenbach, Richard Guy Smith.
Town of Minerva
• Supervisor (choose one): Stephen R. McNally (incumbent), Danae Tucker.
REPUBLICAN PRIMARIES
Town of Elizabethtown
• Department of Public Works Superintendent (choose one): Michael Drew (incumbent), Michael J. McGinn.
Town of Essex
• Town Clerk/Tax Collector (choose one): Patricia K. Gardner, Alicia Kelly (incumbent).
• Superintendent of Highways (choose one): Marshall A. Crowningshield, Bradley C. French (incumbent).
Town of Jay
• Superintendent of Highways (choose one): Kevin C. Lincoln, John R. Roy Sr.
Town of Keene
• Town Clerk (choose one): Kimberly Ellen Smith, Anna MK Whitney.
Town of Moriah
• Assessor (choose one): Paul Mazzotte (incumbent), Eugene F. Williams Jr.
Town of Newcomb
• Superintendent of Highways (choose one): Clifford J. Demars (incumbent), Norman J. Fifield.
Town of North Hudson
• Town Justice (choose one): John C. King, Jan M. Talarico.
• Town Council (choose two): Brian D. DeZalia, Marshall G. Gero (incumbent), Larry Koller.
Town of Ticonderoga
• Supervisor (choose one): Joseph M. Giordano (incumbent), Mark A. Wright.
• Town Justice (choose one): Philippe R. LaPerle, Mark Russell.
Town of Willsboro
• Town Council (choose two): Scott Christian, Charles Lustig Jr. (incumbent), Lorilee M. Sheehan incumbent.
To find your Essex County polling place, go to co.essex.ny.us/wp/board-of-elections/ or call the Essex County Board of Elections at 518-873-3474.
To find your Franklin County polling place, call the Franklin County Board of Elections at 518-481-1455.
