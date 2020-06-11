PLATTSBURGH — After an April cancellation, Clinton County voters can cast early votes in the Democratic presidential primary starting this weekend.
GOVERNOR'S ORDERS
Postage-paid absentee ballot applications had been sent out to registered Dems countywide a couple of months ago in anticipation of a Tuesday, April 28 election date.
A late March executive order signed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo had postponed Primary Election Day to Tuesday, June 23.
Clinton County Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner Mary Dyer said any cards previously mailed in by voters would still count in this month's election.
"The ones that we got back are still untouched," she told The Press-Republican Wednesday. "They're still in a locked closet and they will be counted."
CITY MAYOR PRIMARY
All registered Democrats living in the City of Plattsburgh were sent absentee ballots for the Plattsburgh City Mayor election, as well.
Candidates in that race include incumbent Mayor Colin Read, Area 9 Clinton County Legislator Chris Rosenquest and downtown businessman Tenzin Dorjee.
The three candidates recently participated in a debate hosted by Mountain Lake PBS at Clinton Community College.
It will air on Mountain Lake PBS this Friday and Saturday nights and on Sunday at 10 a.m. It will also be made available on YouTube, Facebook and the Mountain Lake PBS website.
EARLY VOTING
Votes could also be cast in person on Tuesday, June 23 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Clinton County Board of Elections featured a list of polling places on its website at: https://www.clintoncountygov.com/boe.
Like the fall 2019 election, New Yorkers could also participate in early voting, which meant to shorten lines on election day and give everyone a chance to make it to the polls.
Early voting would kick off Saturday, June 13 and last through Sunday, June 21, beginning each day at 9 a.m. Daily hours can be found on the Board of Elections website.
There was only one polling place for early voting in Clinton County, to be held in the First Floor Meeting Room of the Clinton County Government Center.
'MASKS REQUIRED'
Dyer said the county's Board of Elections would follow safety guidelines throughout the voting process amid the continued COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're going to maintain the six-foot social distance, masks will be required for all of the voters and the inspectors will have masks also," she said.
"They will also be cleaning the iPads after every use and the voting booths, counters and tables will be cleaned after every time someone is in there."
EARLY VOTING TIMES
Registered Democrats in Clinton County could participate in early voting for the presidential primary and the City of Plattsburgh mayor's race.
Early voting would be held in the First Floor Meeting Room of the Clinton County Government Center at 137 Margaret St. in the City of Plattsburgh.
Dates and times include the following:
Saturday, June 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, June 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Monday, June 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, June 16 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, June 18 from 9 a.m to 8 p.m.
Friday, June 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, June 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
More information could be found on the Clinton County Board of Elections website at: https://www.clintoncountygov.com/boe.
