TICONDEROGA -- The PRIDE of Ticonderoga Annual Membership Celebration will be held virtually this year via Zoom.
The event is Wednesday, Aug. 26 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and members that attend will get an exclusive look at PRIDE’s accomplishments, horizons, and a chance to reconnect with the community preservation group.
Information to attend via Zoom will be emailed by the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 24 for those that have R.S.V.P'd.
Anyone can R.S.V.P. by calling (518) 585-6366 or emailing executive.director@prideofticonderoga.org, and providing names, number of attendees, and email address. Anyone who does not have Zoom capabilities, let them know so alternate arrangements can be made.
For those that are not yet PRIDE members, they may sign up through the website: https://www.prideofticonderoga.org/giving.html, or by calling (518) 585-6366.
PRIDE of Ticonderoga is a non-profit organization established in 1984 for the purpose of connecting and enhancing the community through housing restoration, downtown revitalization, historic preservation, and community development programs.
The event is being held online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
