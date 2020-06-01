TICONDEROGA – Community preservation group Pride of Ticonderoga has a new executive director in Elisha Bartlett.
She’ll be introduced on Tuesday, June 2 when the Pride of Ticonderoga Board of Directors will conduct its annual meeting to review and approve the annual budget and vote on new officers to the board.
The meeting will be held online via Zoom webcam, open to members of Pride, but will be closed to the public, Bartlett said.
“Pride of Ticonderoga is moving right along,” Bartlett said in a release. “Our annual membership celebration, normally held along with the annual meeting, is postponed, with a target date to be determined for mid August. A recognition of the need for community and to celebrate the ‘Eaux-de-Vie’ to get us through these weird times has kept us working to reformat and hold an event this summer.”
Eau-de-Vie is French for "water of life" and refers to a wide variety of fruit-based distilled beverages.
Bartlett said respect for COVID-19 risks and restrictions will be taken into account for the summer event, with every effort made to incorporate all contingencies possible so they can safely and comfortably hold an event that everyone can participate in.
“We will provide a snapshot of how the historic French sawmill project is progressing, and will cradle into the Ticonderoga LaChute’s riverfront, shaping its future,” Bartlett said.
The replica 18th-century French sawmill is planned for the banks of the LaChute River in Bicentennial Park.
Bartlett grew up in the Adirondacks.
“She loves the outdoors, community, being active, good food, music, family and friends,” Pride Board President Stuart Baker said. “The board is excited to have Elisha as our newest executive director. The combination of her education, career history, most recent experience, along with her passion for community development and collaboration is helping us to look beyond our COVID times and to the next phase of the French sawmill and future partnerships, while we continue delivery of home rehabilitation projects to maintain affordable housing in the area.”
Bartlett was previously executive director of the Housing Assistance Program of Essex County, based in Elizabethtown. She replaces Maria Tedford as head of Pride.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.