PLATTSBURGH — Demonstrators met light rain showers and last-minute changes to the sixth annual pride celebration hosted Saturday by the Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance.
This year’s celebration was a festival held at Trinity Park and was replete with booths from organizations like Planned Parenthood, and vendors, guest speakers and a drag show to cap it off.
But organizers had to cancel the march portion of the event, which would have had demonstrators march from SUNY Plattsburgh’s campus to Trinity Park, after they said they couldn’t pay the up to $4,000 the city requested for road closures and eight city police officers to accompany the route.
This year’s event was the second modified pride celebration held by ANCGA, with last year’s being a rolling parade with decorated cars that drove from the Durkee Street parking lot to the U.S. Oval due to pandemic restrictions.
But despite not putting together the exact event envisioned by ANCGA, Executive Director Kelly Metzgar said dedicating a day to keeping the LGBTQI+ community visible to the wider public is a broader goal.
“It’s important to be seen,” she said, “and to show support for our communities, to show support for those individuals who are LGBTQ and for their family members.”
WELCOMING
Instead of holding a celebration in June for Pride Month, hosting one in late September or early October has allowed the event to be held close to LGBTQI+ History Month and also allow surrounding students to participate as well.
Cali Ryerson and Eliza Young were two of those students who attended this year’s celebration. For Ryerson, a Stafford Middle School student, Saturday was her first pride event since coming out.
For Young, who attends Peru High School, Saturday felt like a welcoming place for them to express who they are, which they said was a change of pace from their school’s environment.
“In my school, it definitely isn’t like that at all,” Young said. “So it’s great to have a place to come to and be open.”
Guest speakers at the celebration spoke on the importance of celebrating diversity and to having a welcoming community in the North Country. One of those speakers was Plattsburgh City Mayor Chris Rosenquest.
“Pride is protest,” he said in front of the assembled crowd at Trinity Park. “It’s a protest for equal rights. It’s a protest for fair treatment, and we will continue to protest on pride.”
A small group of protesters met Rosenquest’s remarks by yelling, “Give us the streets.”
DISAPPOINTMENT
Amber Desjardins, who was one of the protesters and held a sign reading, “Dear City Hall, stop pretending to an ally for LGBTQIA when it’s convenient for you,” said she felt that then-mayoral candidates Rosenquest and Scott Beebie promised ANCGA that this year’s event would be held on city streets — as opposed to the city’s sidewalks as ANCGA typically did at its pride parades in Plattsburgh — when they spoke at last year’s rolling parade.
“We feel that it’s unfair that we don’t have the streets when we were promised by the mayor,” she said.
Metzgar felt a similar disappointment.
“Some people were upset. I was upset. We took them at their word,” she said of the mayoral candidates’ remarks last fall.
Metzgar said ANCGA submitted its application for the march in mid-June but didn’t hear anything from the city until week later.
“So we thought we were good. Nobody had mentioned anything about costs,” she said. “So we just proceeded as if they gave us the streets. That was my assumption.”
But when a route was approved at a city Common Council meeting on Sept. 16, Metzgar said, councilors mentioned that it would be on ANCGA to pay for the city services required to accommodate the march, but an exact cost was not provided at the meeting.
Metzgar said organizers got an estimate for the cost 12 days before the event on Sept. 20, which would have been up to $4,000. Without having the funding to meet the cost, Metzgar said ANCGA had to limit this year’s event to a festival only.
But after a Facebook post from someone Metzgar said is not affiliated with ANCGA that criticized the city, which it blamed for the march being canceled, Metzgar said she felt the need to defend the city in her own post a day before this year’s event.
“I wasn’t happy with the person who wrote it,” she said. “We’re a partnership here.”
For the city’s effort in trying to put on a march this year, Metzgar said it worked hard.
“(Rosenquest) was wonderful. He did a lot of hard work,” she said. “He spoke to the people up in SUNY (Plattsburgh), and we got a route from SUNY down to (Trinity Park).”
DO BETTER
That route, which Rosenquest said was cobbled together at the “11th hour” was the result of back and forth discussions between organizers and the city to pin down a path that would work for everyone.
“You got to look at it both ways. I look at it both ways. Part of it is the city doing better. Part of it is the organization doing better,” Rosenquest said. “We’ll do better, and that’s the whole goal of having these conversations and having these events — how do we do better?”
Rosenquest spoke to the protesters after the speakers’ section of the festival.
“I get the frustration. I understand it. We tried to work with the organizers for several weeks to get a parade route sorted out. We went back and forth,” he said.
“Unless we know the route, we don’t know how much it’s going to cost the organizers. At the end of the day, it really does come to the cost that it would have taken to fund the staffing and public safety for [the march].”
Looking at next year, Rosenquest said he’s looking forward to supporting a “true pride march.”
Metzgar said she expects that starting next year, ANCGA will hold its marches on Plattsburgh’s streets.
“We’re not going back to the sidewalks. That’s an embarrassment. We want Plattsburgh to shine,” she said.
“We want to bring hundreds of people into Trinity to support downtown merchants. That’s why we hold it here, but there’s still work to be done.”
Email Fernando Alba:
Twitter: @byfernandoalba
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.